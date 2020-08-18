MURRAY — With each meeting of the City of Murray Recycling Workgroup, the audience is growing larger.
Thursday’s meeting at City Hall was a testament to this as a socially-distanced crowd of about 20 people, more than twice the amount at the last meeting of the group in July, gathered to see where officials stand in the quest to resume a recyclables collection program within the city. During the public comment section, one thing became obvious.
Those in the crowd are quite passionate about why they believe a recycling program, which has been on hold since the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as some other reasons, is so important to their community.
“I’ve lived here five years and I was horrified to find that we only had the Andrus Drive place (the city’s collection center) to go to. It just doesn’t fit what Murray is about, I don’t believe,” said Peggy Fallon, who moved to Murray from Loudoun County, Virginia, which has experienced issues with well water being contaminated by a landfill.
“All of the wells had to be shut down because, let me tell you, a landfill is toxic. On top of that, not only do we not want to pollute well water and regular water, but (recycling, thus keeping more toxins out of landfills) is the right thing to do.”
What Fallon and the rest of the crowd saw Thursday is that the workgroup appears to be moving forward in developing a program.
The first sign of progress could be found in an informational handout that was created by co-chair Pat Seiber, which lists several Murray-area establishments as potential places for citizens to take their recyclables for processing. One of the problems that has been discussed since the group began meeting in July is that too many residents seem to focus only on the Andrus Drive location, as well as the periodic Bill Wells Make a Difference Day, which is based at the parking lot of Murray State University’s Roy Stewart Stadium.
That event has not happened since January, and its coordinator, Bill Marcum, said that the October installment has already been canceled. That is why Seiber believes the list compiled is quite important, although she admitted that it is not quite ready for public distribution.
“It still marked ‘draft’ because we had a few concerns,” Seiber said. “When a city starts identifying for-profit businesses, then we don’t want to look like we’re advocating for any one business over another. We tried to come up with as accurate and comprehensive a list as possible and it’s a little like herding cats because of some things I’m sure (the audience) are already aware of. Not every recycling center is accepting the same thing that another recycling center is accepting.
“So what you have here is still in draft form. Now, what I’m asking everyone in the room to do is look over this with what you know about recycling options. Let’s try to get as accurate a list as we can, based on what you all have found out and we’ll get a document that we feel like we can trust. Then I would suggest that we take this and put it on the city website. If we need to, we’ll disseminate copies or put signs up. We just want helpful information that doesn’t turn into frustrating info for people wanting to recycle.”
One of the locations on that list is Murray State University, which does have a recycling center at its North Farm complex, which is away from the main campus in Murray. Murray State Facilities Management Director Jason Youngblood attended Thursday’s meeting and indicated that, while this center mainly serves the campus community, there are times it is opened to the general public.
“We do have some community days and hopefully those will start back up soon,” Youngblood said, noting that, like the Andrus Drive center, the North Farm has been closed to recyclables collection for several months because of the pandemic. When it is operating, he said that aluminum, corrugated cardboard and paper products are received, along with books and magazines.
He then mentioned another item that seemed to raise some eyebrows - plastic.
“We’re still checking to see if we’re accepting all plastics from the vendor that picks up plastics for us,” he said, adding that plastic bottles are definitely being received. This particularly attracted the attention of co-chair Burton Young.
“You’re the first person I’ve heard in a long time saying anything about accepting plastics, so I think we need information from you about who you use and who we could use because we haven’t had any luck with anybody taking plastics,” Young said of how the city still has a large collection of plastic bottles collected from Andrus Drive that have not been sent to a distribution center.
The city’s Streets and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten has said that one of the requirements to reopening the Andrus Drive center is for that plastic to leave Murray. Meanwhile, Youngblood gave a few more details about the North Farm and how it might be able to help the city.
“It’s not open to the public at all times, but, usually, on the first Saturday of the month, it’s available from 8 to noon, so it’s kind of like a Make a Difference Day, only it’s every Saturday for select recyclable materials,” Youngblood said. “I think we’re going to try to have something for people only in the campus community first and, if that goes well, we may try something with a wider group for October. We’re checking to see about that because we don’t know how much material that’s gonna be. The directive I have from the university is that we have to break even, so that may involve determining if it takes more people to work it, if we need to have longer hours, or if it’s more than once a month.
“We’re not out to make money, but we can’t lose money.”
Something else that received a strong amount of attention Thursday was curbside recycling and one thing appears to be obvious. If this is to happen in Murray, it will be through the contractor the city uses for garbage collection, which is Republic. Their five-year deal expires in September 2021 and Allbritten said that, while negotiations have not started, he said Republic is aware that the city is interested in having this subject be part of the discussion.
“Talking with Republic, they are putting numbers together right now to give us as far as doing a curbside recycling program. They’re working on that, but they have to submit that to their corporate offices before they can actually present it to us,” Allbritten said. “I haven’t heard any updates. We do have a year left on our contract and we have the option of extending it another five years. Of course, that depends on the rate they give us.
“The question will be curbside recycling, single stream, and our hopes are that the contract would renew for September next year. But if we can get something in now, with bids and all, and could go ahead and approve the extension of the contact, again, if the numbers are good, then we could start recycling now to give them six years to recoup that.”
That would mean an extra charge to city trash pickup, but several members of the audience who spoke Thursday said they believe residents can be educated as to the importance of engaging in that.
“We’re all hearing people saying, ‘We don’t want people to pay.’ If we don’t pay for it now, our children and our grandchildren will pay with their health,” Fallon said. “We want Murray to be progressive. We want Murray to be a great place to live, a great place to send your kids to college, a great place to bring your business. We need somebody to talk about what that means and we need to live up to this. A lot of other people in a lot of other cities, a lot of minor cities that are smaller than Murray, they have recycling that is easy. Their people understand.”
