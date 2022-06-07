MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents unanimously voted Friday to extend President Bob Jackson’s contract by one year, with the contract now expiring June 30, 2026.
Outgoing Board Chair Eric Crigler read from a letter signed by himself and Vice Chair Don Tharpe recommending a one-year contract extension for Jackson. The board-approved method of evaluation consists of seven sections: strategy and priorities; leadership; financial management; faculty, staff and students; external relations; relationship communication with the Board of Regents; and additional questions and comments. Crigler said the responses were aggregated anonymously within the university’s Information Technology Department, and the aggregate responses were forwarded to Tharpe and himself. The evaluation includes areas of effectiveness, areas for improvement, progress on goals for the most recent period, progress toward strategic initiatives and presidential goals for forward-looking strategic initiatives.
“Dr. Jackson effectively worked with constituents to achieve the strategic agenda of the university,” Crigler said. “He did an admirable job in keeping the university open, safe and operational during the pandemic. The board is impressed that, despite the issues that demanded the time and attention of the president over the last economic year – like the COVID pandemic, athletic conference realignment and a regional/national disaster (the December Mayfield tornado), university priorities have continued to advance, including a new $12 million bond issuance for deferred maintenance on campus, a new agreement with Shandong Technology and Business University (in Yantai, China) and a public private partnership for capital project evaluations.”
Crigler said that when it became apparent that Murray State’s affiliation with the Ohio Valley athletic conference was at risk of losing qualifying status, Jackson led an effort for membership in the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“These moves will raise the status of the university and begin to align our exposure to the footprint of our student body and alumni,” Crigler said. “Dr. Jackson is viewed by the board as a well-rounded president and an enthusiastic and articulate promoter of Murray State’s values and missions. In terms of leadership, Dr. Jackson is effective in conveying confidence in the university’s direction, bringing a sense of energy, pride and excitement to Murray State. His love for and dedication to the university has been infectious throughout campus and the larger Murray State University community. President Jackson leads by example, and the example he sets is one of dedication to the university and a tireless work ethic.”
Crigler said Murray State continues to enjoy an outstanding academic reputation and has continued to be ranked in national publications. He said Jackson’s background in finance and as the former president of the Murray State Foundation has equipped him to be an excellent fundraiser and steward of the university’s financial resources. He said Jackson and his team have managed to move through the pandemic without faculty or staff salary cuts, benefit reductions, furloughs or permanent layoffs. Crigler said this year marked the best fundraising year in the last decade, and Jackson coordinated a major comprehensive fundraising campaign to correspond with the university’s centennial celebration in October 2022.
Crigler said Jackson has provided the board with relevant and timely information by clearly “clarifying complex issues by synthesizing and summarizing key points.” He said Jackson has done a good job of keeping the board focused on the main challenges facing the university at any given moment, including risks and areas of underperformance, and he praised the administration’s success at securing funding for a new Nursing and Health Professions building. He also noted that Murray State had seen the largest graduate enrollment in five years and had kept undergraduate enrollment flat in “an environment where first-time freshman enrollment is down 12%-14% nationally.” He also praised Jackson’s response to the December tornado, in which the campus was opened up to first responders and storm victims.
Incoming Board Vice Chair Leon Owens said he thinks Jackson “exemplifies the best in leadership,” especially with the current economic climate, and he ensures transparency to the board.
“Speaking as chair of the Finance Committee, there is not any information that is not provided, there’s never a question that’s not answered, and I feel that the team that he has assembled that works with him represent this university well,” Owens said.
Outgoing Student Regent Ian Puckett said he thinks Jackson is a very “student-centered” president, and he commended him for attending every Student Government Association meeting unless he was in Frankfort or had another important prior engagement. Regent Tom Waldrop said he appreciated that after board members were polled, they were able to see the aggregated results. Although comments were anonymous, board members were able to read them in their entirety, he said.
Staff Regent Jessica Evans said she was appreciative of the documents that were provided to help provide some context while she was filling out the survey. Two of the areas for improvement on which she hoped the administration would focus were to explore policies that could help career enhancement for faculty and staff and to set forth clear goals for university committees.
“Thank you for the trust that you’ve placed in me, and not just me but the administration, this university and our faculty, staff and students at this university, and shall we never forget why we’re here,” Jackson said. “We’re here for the approximately 9600 students, and that’s our job – to serve them and to serve them well. That’s our job, first and foremost.”
