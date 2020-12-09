MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson did not hide his feelings last week when it came to the university’s involvement with a state pension system.
“I’d like to see us get out of the (Kentucky Educators Retirement System) and be done with the risk that exists in that pension plan,” Jackson said Friday afternoon during a meeting of the university’s Board of Regents just before Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley gave a presentation about the KERS pension for non-hazardous employees. The KERS system has long been a bone of contention on numerous fronts in the commonwealth and several entities have expressed interest in departing this system, which has been seen as one of the worst-funded in the nation at a paltry 12.9%.
“However, I think, and we think, the risks of getting out now are much greater than staying in.”
The Regents agreed, unanimously opting to stay in the system for now.
Dudley and Jackson came into Friday’s meeting determined to show the Regents that staying in the system, as bitter-tasting as it seemed, was the safe option for the university’s finances. And Dudley talked about those finances before stating that case, noting that the university, at least right now, is faring better than expected, thanks to some rather unexpected twists of fortune. These include learning that the university would not be facing as high a reduction in revenues from the state, as well as an injection of more than $1 million in relief funds from the state for COVID-19 expenses incurred during the pandemic.
The university’s finances are stable, and that is why she believes that what would result from leaving the KERS system now would pose a major threat to the university’s financial standing. If Murray State chose to leave the KERS system immediately with what Dudley described as a hard freeze, the university would have to write a lump-sum check for between $120 and $150 million.
“But on our balance sheet, our EMG fund has $92 million in cash, so you can look at the check we’d have to write for, say, $120 million. There would be significant liquidation of some assets to even write the check,” Dudley said, “And Murray State is in good cash position for a school our size. What would it do to the institution if we were to write one check? Really, our only option is to sell bonds to make that initial payment.”
However, figures compiled by the Louisville financial firm Dean Dorton made the decision to stay put even easier, it would seem. They showed that the cost of leaving KERS was potentially crippling.
All of the options were based on a forecast that the university would require 30 years to emerge from the plan. Using taxable bonds would require a little less than $190 million for a hard freeze (removing all of the university’s KERS employees from the system) and more than $211 million for a soft freeze (in which only the university’s newest enrollees to the KERS plan, about 32% of the total KERS enrollment for Murray State, are removed).
For installment payments, the price is even more intimidating. For a hard freeze, this would require more than $270 million, while a soft freeze would cost the university a whopping more than $336 million.
“Here’s the biggest problem,” Jackson said. “We would not know the exact liability until we make our decision to get out and that’s an unfortunate structure of this decision point.”
“Kind of like signing a blank mortgage?” asked Regents Chair Jerry Rhoads, his question answered by Jackson. “Well, it could be.”
“If we chose to cease participating, whether it be a hard freeze level or soft freeze level, we could finance it through KRS but their interest rates are quite steep,” Dudley added. “Again, we won’t know the final amount. KERS won’t give that to us until we actually file our resolution that we want to go down that path. Then, after further analysis on their part, they could come back and say, ‘Oh, we told you it would be $150 million. Well, it’s actually going to be $155 million or $160 million, but they could change that and that is only true if we chose the soft freeze option.”
“So actually, Jackie, that basically means we not only would be signing a blank mortgage, but also an adjustable mortgage,” Rhoads quipped. Dudley said he was right, “with an installment payment plan where the rates increase 1.5% a year automatically. It’s not a fixed rate like a bond payment.”
With that, Regent Don Tharpe had had enough.
“I haven’t seen anything here today that leads me to think we need to make (the decision to leave the KERS now) because if we’re going to write a check that big, there should be compelling evidence showing why we should be doing that, and I don’t see a compelling reason,” Tharpe said, later going deeper into the future.
“This may not be a fair question but let’s say Murray State’s enrollment goes up and we have to build another dorm. What does (leaving now) do to us? If we take on all of this debt and now our enrollment begins to grow, 10% or 5% a year, are we getting ourselves to where this can’t happen?”
“It could impair future borrowings of the institution,” Jackson said. “It’s a 30-year mortgage that could impair us to the standpoint of taking on future debt for housing needs or other needs.”
Jackson added that, through the university making moves such as outsourcing its dining services and its custodial and grounds services the past few years, it has reduced its payroll, lowering its KERS exposure by 60%.
One Kentucky university — Northern Kentucky University — is opting to go with the soft freeze option for lump-sum payment. Its decision-making body has until Dec. 31 to decide to change its decision, if it so chooses.
