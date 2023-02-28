MURRAY – During the Murray State University Board of Regents’ quarterly meeting on Friday, the retention and enrollment management report showed positive growth for estimated fall 2023 numbers in all categories compared to fall 2022.
Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Don Robertson and Interim Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management Roslyn White began their report by reviewing numbers for the Recapture Campaign for Spring 2023. He said the campaign involves determining at the end of each fall semester who is eligible to return to campus and finding out whether or not they are registered for the spring semester. He said Director of Student Engagement and Success Peggy Whaley’s office and others aggressively follow up with students to make sure they are registered or to find out why they are not. He said Murray State had recaptured more than 72% of the undergraduate non-registered students from mid-November 2022 until classes began in January 2023. The university also recaptured more than 81% of the graduate non-registered students in the same time period, he said.
Robertson said the Admitted Student Kickoff (ASK) event that was held the first weekend in February had 420 in attendance, along with Presidential Scholar candidates, which was a 57.3% jump from the 267 in attendance last year. As of Feb. 22, a total of 1,253 had also registered for Racer Nation Orientation, which Robertson said is one of the major indicators every year for fall enrollment. He said that total includes 1,188 first-time freshmen and 65 first-time transfers.
“That’s about 175-plus more students then we had last year at this time, so obviously, that’s very, very significant indicator for our fall enrollment,” Robertson said. “We get a report every morning, so I’ll say that as of this morning (Friday Feb. 24), that number was 1,277, so every day, we are adding individuals to the orientation numbers.”
White added that campus visits for prospective first-time freshmen are up 28% compared to this time last year and housing applications are also catching up.
“We are doing great with our scholarship applications; in fact, we’re doing so well that the system crashed on the deadline date,” White said. “We had so many students to apply right at Christmas (that) when we came back in January, we had about 800 students who had applied for scholarships, and that number blossomed up to over 1,800. So we have a 37% increase in students who are applying for scholarships.”
Robertson and White presented a slide with fall 2023 data estimates in several categories compared to the numbers from fall 2022. The data was collected on Feb. 21, 2023, so the numbers have increased somewhat since then. The data showed the following:
• First-time freshman applications are up 3.8%.
• First-time freshmen admissions are up 5.6%
• First-time freshmen admissions in Murray State’s 18-county service region are up 20%.
• The number of students registered for Racer Nation Orientation is up 18.3%
• First-time freshmen scholarship applications are up 30.4%
• First-time transfer admissions are up 2.6%.
