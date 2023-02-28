MURRAY – During the Murray State University Board of Regents’ quarterly meeting on Friday, the retention and enrollment management report showed positive growth for estimated fall 2023 numbers in all categories compared to fall 2022.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Don Robertson and Interim Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management Roslyn White began their report by reviewing numbers for the Recapture Campaign for Spring 2023. He said the campaign involves determining at the end of each fall semester who is eligible to return to campus and finding out whether or not they are registered for the spring semester. He said Director of Student Engagement and Success Peggy Whaley’s office and others aggressively follow up with students to make sure they are registered or to find out why they are not. He said Murray State had recaptured more than 72% of the undergraduate non-registered students from mid-November 2022 until classes began in January 2023. The university also recaptured more than 81% of the graduate non-registered students in the same time period, he said.

Tags

Recommended for you