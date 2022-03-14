MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents voted at its quarterly meeting Friday to allow the administration to enter into negotiations for hiring a partner to assist with construction of new residence halls and dining facilities.
Murray State President Bob Jackson said the administration and board members began talking in 2019 about a public/private partnership – known as P3 – to share up-front costs and to develop, design, build, finance, operate and maintain student housing and dining facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed getting any projects of the ground for some time, but as the university continued to plan, it put out a request for qualifications (RFQ), and more recently, a request for proposals (RFP). An internal committee of faculty, staff, administrators and others narrowed the submissions down to three, Jackson said.
“What we’re going to ask the board today by motion is to allow us to negotiate with a final firm,” Jackson said. “It will be unnamed, at this time, to allow negotiations, which will be addressed in the next few days, in case there’s some glitch with one of these finalists. I do not anticipate that, however.”
Jackson said the hiring process would be somewhat similar to when the board decided to contract with Sodexo to provide dining services on campus. He said that after negotiations, the administration will bring a preliminary agreement to the June 3 board meeting for approval. The final agreement will not be ready until early fall, he said.
The board received an update on the multi-phase P3 plans from Murray State Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley and Brailsford & Dunlavey consultants Jeff Turner and Ryan Jensen, who have assisted with the RFQ and RFP process. The consultants said some of the benefits of a P3 arrangement are to gain the expertise of a partner that has done many similar projects and leveraging a developer’s experience as expert in construction. The costs of projects are also typically because it is more efficient for one developer to manage all the subcontracts and to streamline the procurement process, as well as legal and financial involvements. The consultants said these benefits all prove useful when a university has to replace buildings around 60 years old, for which modernization would be more challenging than demolition and rebuilding.
Dudley said that in addition to negotiating with a developer in the coming weeks, the university also plans to put out an RFP this summer for a 501(c)(3) organization to partner with Murray State and the developer. The first phase of the plan includes replacing Hart Hall with two new residence halls with approximately 300 beds each. The steel-frame buildings will be north of where Hart is now and would be three to four stories tall.
The first phase also includes replacing Winslow Dining Hall. The new dining hall will be constructed on the space currently occupied by Springer II (old Franklin) and Old Richmond Hall, which has already been razed. It will have seating for about 700 people and private dining space for larger events. In addition, it will contain the Housing Office that is currently in Roy Stewart Stadium and the Auxiliary Services Office currently in Hart Hall. Hart Hall and possibly other residence halls and Winslow Dining Hall will be razed for parking replacement, enhanced outdoor living areas, more green space and enhanced walking paths between the residential complex, the Susan E. Baurenfeind Wellness Center and the CFSB Center.
The first phase also includes evaluating the next steps for proceeding with Regents and White halls. While the schedule is preliminary and will depend on variables like negotiations, unknown land conditions, state code approval and inspections, the plan is for all buildings to open by the fall of 2024. The final agreement to be approved by the board in the fall will need to include a land lease by Murray State to its 501(c)(3) partner, the financing plan and occupancy goal, agreement for the ongoing operation and maintenance, terms for the involved organizations’ relationship for up to 40 years or until debt is repaid, the design for rooms and amenities and room rates.
“We are seeking approval for a pre-development agreement, which will still not define the cost itself,” Dudley said. “The cost will not be defined until we get to a final agreement in the fall.”
In other business:
• The board approved a resolution for an amended agreement with the City of Murray to refinance the Bauernfeind Wellness Center. Mark Rawlings with the Baird financial firm said interest rates had increased since the university initially went to the city requesting the agreement in December.
• During the Retention and Enrollment Management Committee portion, S.G. Carthell, director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Marvin D. Mills Multicultural Center, gave a report on diversity initiatives and how they help with retention and recruitment. He said creating a welcoming environment is extremely important for attracting underrepresented minorities, especially first-time students who are not from western Kentucky and might have preconceptions about what the area is like.
• During the Athletics Committee portion of the meeting, the board honored the women’s track and field team and the women’s and men’s basketball teams with resolutions of honor and appreciation. Team members packed the Jesse Stuart Room in Pogue Library to accept the certificates and take photos. Afterward, the board voted to approve amendments to the employment contracts for head women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner and assistant women’s basketball coaches Monica Evans, Amber Guffey and Sarah Jones.
• On a related note, Jackson said a firm Murray State hired to analyze the potential effects of athletics on recruitment calculated that media coverage of the men’s basketball team from Nov. 1, 2021, through March 1, 2022, amounted to about $325 million in free advertising for the university.
• Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes signed and read from a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of Murray State’s founding. The board voted to enter it into the official record and also voted on its own resolution declaring a year-long centennial celebration on campus. In addition, Jackson said the Kentucky House and Senate had also recently recognized the milestone.
• The board approved a resolution of appreciation submitted by Board Chair Eric Crigler and Vice Chair Don Tharpe recognizing the work the university administration and all its employees did to help the region in the wake of the Dec. 10 tornado that struck Mayfield and Dawson Springs.
