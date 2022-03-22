MURRAY – Renovations to the Curris Center and a revamped Chestnut Street footbridge are among the notable construction projects scheduled on Murray State University’s campus in the next few months.
During the Buildings and Grounds Committee portion of the Murray State Board of Regents’ March quarterly meeting, Associate Director for Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe updated the board on a variety of ongoing and upcoming projects. She said the window replacement at Wells Hall was about 85% complete as of March 11, with 220 of 260 windows already replaced. Wells is expected to be finished in April or possibly early May, she said. Meanwhile, Wilson Hall is about 70% complete, with 61 of 88 windows installed. That job is also projected for completion in late April or early May, Lampe said.
There will soon be some aesthetic updates to the foot bridge over Chestnut Street, and MSU Facilities Management is hoping to bid the project in early April to get started in the summer. Another upcoming project includes Woods Park, a small park where Woods Hall stood before it was demolished in 2019. Lampe said a committee met in February to review the plans, and also added a “dog water fountain.” It will likely be on the 14th Street side of the park and can be used by people as well as their pets, she said. In addition, Lampe said Facilities Management also hopes the planned National Panhellenic Council Plaza will be in construction, nearby, this summer at the same time as Woods Park.
Lampe said the Woods Hall work will likely be done in a phased approach. She said that after Murray State accepts a construction proposal and the site work is completed, a planned amphitheater and electrical work should follow. Jackie Dudley, Murray State’s vice president of finance and administrative services, said there are some funds left from the razing of Woods Hall to help pay for the project, and some donor opportunities will be available as well.
Another big summer project will be significant renovations to the Curris Center. The project is expected to continue throughout the summer break and will be completed in phases because the building is open all summer and is not one that can be completely shut down at any time, Lampe said. The entire Curris Center won’t be renovated, but most of the public spaces will, and there will be some changes on each floor, she said. Murray State President Bob Jackson told the board that all the flooring in the Curris Center will be changed, adding that the tiles and composite underneath have seen a lot of wear and tear over the last 35 years.
Another feature being added to the Curris Center is an E-sports lounge, which Lampe said would be visible through the main concourse and would stand out to prospective students visiting campus. She said the popularity of the activity is growing, and Jackson referred to a recent E-sports tournament on campus, saying it and future events are expected to be a valuable recruiting tool for Murray State to target high school students. Student Government Association President and Student Regent Ian Puckett agreed that E-sports are taking off.
“I give speeches at the beginning of the summer orientation sessions,” Puckett said, “and during the breakout sessions, you would be amazed how many times I get asked, ‘Where is your E-sports team?’ ‘What is your E-sports presence?’ ‘I love E-sports; I’ve done this in high school and I want to do it in college.’ I’m really glad we’re investing in that because it’s a big part of student life, and it will be for years to come.”
In other business:
• The second phase of the Lovett Auditorium began in December and includes replacement of the windows and HVAC system. The mechanical portion of the project is expected to be finished by May, and Facilities Management is hoping to schedule the installation of the new seating sometime in April or May, Lampe said. She said they are also hoping the new windows and doors for Lovett will arrive by July or August, but considering supply chain problems across the country, it could be September or October before they get here.
• The board voted to approve changes to the six-year capital plan (2022-28) that was approved last June. Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Robbie Fitch said with the state budget expected to be approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor in mid-April, there is an opportunity for Murray State to move some requests for future projects to the current biennium. The plan includes a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building ($45.5 million), Applied Science Building renovations ($16.8 million), Mason Hall renovations ($8.3 million) and capital renewal/asset preservation ($25.6 million).
• The William “Bill” Cherry Expo Center’s roof replacement and building renovations has begun and is ahead of schedule, Lampe said. The center of the roof, which is the largest portion, is being replaced by Swift Roofing, which has already removed all the gravel from the roof, she said. Materials are expected in the next three weeks or so.
• Renovations to the Applied Science Building will include new access points compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as electrical systems upgrades.
• Mason Hall upgrades will include ADA access and a new generator and new chiller/boiler/ HVAC system.
• Stewart Stadium will soon receive much-needed structural and electrical upgrades, Lampe said.
• Several exterior lighting projects are in the works to deal with dark spots around the roundabout at Stewart Stadium, the Engineering and Physics Building and Alexander Hall, Lampe said.
