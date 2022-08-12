Youngblood Curris Center update

Murray State University Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood points to an artist rendering of plans to renovate the Curris Center during Thursday's Board of Regents meeting. The board voted to increase the scope of the project from $4.46 million to $5.5 million.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Due to supply chain problems, demand for contractors and other cost issues, the Murray State University Board of Regents voted on Thursday to increase the scope of the Curris Center “refresh, renovation and deferred maintenance” project from $4.46 million to $5.5 million.

The Regents Finance Committee met and voted on the matter first before the full board voted to approve the recommendation from Murray State President Bob Jackson and the committee. Jackson said the Curris Center was due for a “refresh,” noting that it first opened in 1981 when he was a freshman and that there have been relatively few updates to the building since then. He talked about the importance of giving the building a facelift, largely because it is most prospective students’ first impression of the campus.