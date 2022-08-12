MURRAY – Due to supply chain problems, demand for contractors and other cost issues, the Murray State University Board of Regents voted on Thursday to increase the scope of the Curris Center “refresh, renovation and deferred maintenance” project from $4.46 million to $5.5 million.
The Regents Finance Committee met and voted on the matter first before the full board voted to approve the recommendation from Murray State President Bob Jackson and the committee. Jackson said the Curris Center was due for a “refresh,” noting that it first opened in 1981 when he was a freshman and that there have been relatively few updates to the building since then. He talked about the importance of giving the building a facelift, largely because it is most prospective students’ first impression of the campus.
“It’s where prospective students who are being recruited here come first,” Jackson said. “It’s where alumni come, it’s (the home of) the bookstore, Chick-fil-A, the recruiting office and on and on and on. It’s vitally important to this campus and it’s (also) the last place people stop when they leave campus.”
Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood detailed the deferred maintenance plans and showed the board illustrations of what the facility could look like when the work is finished. He said the design will “Racer-ize” various parts of the building with Murray State logos and thoroughbred imagery, as well as blue and gold decor everywhere. He noted that the artist renderings were not the finalized plans and that the pictured furniture would likely be different, but the drawings are a conceptualization of the look they are aiming for.
The first floor will contain a new welcome center, and the Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board offices and Center for Student Involvement will be moved to the second floor, Youngblood said. Those offices will be located in the old post office area, and there are plans to have an e-sports area, which will be used by Murray State’s e-sports program, on the second floor as well.
Youngblood explained after the meeting adjourned that there were several reasons it had become necessary to increase the scope of the project. He said that although the university has a hard bid, it is continuing to negotiate with the potential contractor, which Youngblood said will not be named publicly until a contract is in place.
“We have a bid from a construction company, but we do not have a contract in place,” Youngblood said. “We’re still negotiating, and this was one step to making sure we could continue to negotiate, to have the board approve the additional authorization for funding. Our next goal is to finalize our contract negotiations and award a contract.”
Youngblood said a lack of interested parties in the bid process also created the need for more funding.
“The contractors were busy and we didn’t get a lot of interest, so we extended our bid to try to drum up more interest from other parties to make it more of a competitive bid,” Youngblood said. “When you get some competition among different contractors, sometimes that helps the numbers, but just to be honest, a lot of contractors aren’t that hungry for it. They’ve gotten enough work to keep them busy. It’s unfortunate for us because that helps drive up the cost. It’s good for them that they don’t have to go out and try to find a lot of work, but that’s just the environment we’re in today.”
Ongoing supply chain issues are still a problem, and Youngblood said there could be a long wait on furniture, mechanical electrical equipment and acoustical treatments for the walls, among other items. One of the biggest challenges will be doing the renovations inside a fully occupied building. The work will be done in phases, and various offices will be moved as the new facilities are completed, he said.
Lengthening the bid process also led to a delay for the start of construction, Youngblood said. The original plan was to start renovations this summer, but he said his target start date is now sometime this fall.
“Obviously, we had hoped to start this summer and get a lot done and then work through the fall and spring and then have the next summer to finish up,” he said. “So the disappointing part is that we’re only going to get one summer at this point, which is next summer. (The completion date) depends on how much we can get done this fall and into the spring, to see what we’ve got to do to finish up (next) summer and if we will have to extend into the following fall.
“We were expecting this project to be longer than 12 months, and at this point, here we are in August at the start of school. So if we’re longer than 12 months, it could be December of 2023 before we’re can say we’re wrapping it up. But we may need that Christmas break of that year to really wrap the project.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.