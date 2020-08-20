DOVER, Tenn. — The National Park Service announces the continuation of a rehabilitation project to the Visitor Center at Fort Donelson National Battlefield. Work to complete the Visitor Center project will be done in two phases resulting in a fully modern museum and visitor experience within the walls of the historic structure.
“After a lengthy delay, we are very happy to resume the Visitor Center rehabilitation project. This initial project phase includes the improvement of the roof system, installation of a sub-surface drainage system, completion and back filling of the foundation perimeter, and mitigation and removal of debris necessary to begin the second phase,” said Fort Donelson Superintendent, Brian McCutchen.
A contract for the Phase I work has been awarded to Lee Excavation, LLC, of Trenton, Kentucky, through competitive bid set aside for Small Businesses, in accordance to federal acquisition regulations through the FedBizOps system. The contracted amount for the project is $146,170. This initial phase is to begin in fall 2020, with the substantially larger Phase II scheduled for solicitation for bid and contracting in 2021.
According to McCutchen, “The second, larger phase will include construction of a two-story glass and steel addition to provide for an elevator to all levels, an interior interpretive and viewing area, rehabilitation of the building’s entire interior, and rehabilitation or key interior and exterior details. Also, the building will have a fully new infrastructure of systems, utilities, with safety and accessibility design implementation priority.” Additional improvements to occur prior to the building’s re-opening will include construction of a bookstore store off of the main lobby, enhancements to the Visitor Center museum and exhibits, and the implementation of modern media technology to the theater, providing for a wider spectrum of educational and presentation opportunities.
In the interim, Fort Donelson staff are implementing modifications to enhance access to visitor services. This includes expanded interpretive orientation and opportunities at its Educational Pavilion, and planned access to the park’s interim Visitor Center, which will offer museum exhibits and bookstore. Located adjacent to the Education Pavilion, the facility is intended to open after improving the layout and access needed to accommodate for social distancing and other improvements, and after gating criteria are met.
According to McCutchen, “Our adaptive recovery approach is centered on examining each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. We are looking forward to offering a wider range of access, exhibits, and services through this interim Visitor Center as we eagerly await completion of the main park building.”
