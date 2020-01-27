MURRAY – Today will almost certainly be tough for anyone who ever worked at the Briggs & Stratton small engine company’s Murray plant.
In fact, many of the workers who helped assemble the final engine ever built at the plant on Friday are predicting their mood. It will be the day reality hits; they are not starting another work week like many of them have each Monday, in many cases, for the past 30 years or more.
That is why times like what was enjoyed Friday night are so special. That was when several of the nearly 300 employees who left for the last time earlier that afternoon gathered at Murray’s Big Apple Cafe and had a good time, complete with music, some dancing, a drink or two and, above all, the kind of fellowship that can only be found within a family – or something close to it.
One could say it was the protective mental barrier they decided to put in place to – at least temporarily – block today from coming. At the head of that protection was the memory of something that every man and woman in The Apple Friday was discussing, one way or another. It was something called “Murray Magic.”
“It’s still written on the wall of the die-cast department,” said Donnie Paschall, who lives just across the state line in Crossland, Tennessee. He made the drive to his job as a cylinder machinist for 34 years, until the end came Friday. Briggs & Stratton announced it was closing the Murray facility in August and also said at that time that two layoff dates would pare the workforce of about 630 employees at that time to only a skeleton crew of administrators by Jan. 25, which was Friday. The first roughly half of the workforce left in October.
“There were a lot of tears, lots of hugging when that last engine came out (on Friday). It’s because everybody’s going to miss everybody,” Paschall said of when the end came. Bob Stephens, who had been at the Murray plant to assemble the first engine, was there to put the finishing touches on the last one, which brought the final total to a whopping 91,650,827 engines, mostly for lawn mowers. The Murray Briggs & Stratton plant was established in 1985, ending a five-year period of inactivity at the site after the Tappan appliance company stopped production in 1980.
Briggs & Stratton employees who left for the final time that day were not the only ones at The Apple Friday night, as several former employees also came. One of those was Larry Harris of Murray, who probably was the only person in the restaurant that night to have had the distinction of working at the facility with both Tappan and Briggs & Stratton as his employer.
“That’s right. I spent most of my life there,” Harris said, recalling a career that spanned more than 50 years – 20 with Tappan, then 31 more with Briggs & Stratton before an ailment with his chest forced him to retire in 2016. “I had a lot of friends who worked there and now it’s gone, but I wanted to come out here tonight and see my buddies one last time. I hate to see it go, but everything changes.
“Tappan went out in ‘80, so I painted nine months out of the year. Then it opened again as Briggs & Stratton in 1985 and I was able to go back in 1986 and they hired me.”
Scott Anderson of Murray retired from Briggs & Stratton four years earlier. Yet there he was at The Apple Friday night, just hours after he had returned to his former workplace to see the final chapter of “Murray Magic” be written.
“When they first built the plant, they expected it to fail. The initial equipment that was in there was such that they didn’t think we’d be able to match the production numbers they needed. Well, we lasted quite a while,” Anderson said, smiling as he discussed the company’s history for always exceeding expectations of the brass at the home office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Murray Magic? Oh, there was a lot of it! What that came down to is that there were a lot of people in this town who put a lot of pride into their work.”
“We remember when the 1 mllionth engine came off the line and we thought that was a pretty big deal,” said Calloway County’s Lucretia Thompson, who ended her Briggs & Stratton career Friday after 23 years that included two separate tours of duty, mostly in aluminum machinery. “We’ve always taken a lot of pride in what we’ve done there. That’s why corporate always said said we had ‘the Murray magic.’
“Whatever task they had for us, we excelled at it, so that made a lot of pride for us. We had something the rest of the (Briggs & Stratton) plants really didn’t have and I think it’s because we had this camaraderie for so many years. We worked like a well-oiled machine.”
That is why Thompson said it came as a major shock in August when Briggs & Stratton announced the forthcoming closing of the Murray plant. The belief was the performance of the workforce in Murray was enough to keep it going. But alas, it was not to be as the decision was made to consolidate operations at a facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri that had more room and was not as old.
Tina Taylor, who was employed at Briggs & Stratton for 25 years, said Poplar Bluff is more than likely her eventual destination.
“We were landlocked. We have no room to expand and that’s what hurt us,” Taylor said. “And (Poplar Bluff’s facility) has extra land so they’re able to expand. It is what it is.”
However, while the job search now begins for several of the workers who left Friday, Taylor said other companies in Murray have been providing a soft place to land. She knows of several workers who are finding new homes at such places as Kenlake Foods, Saputo and Pella, all of which specifically targeted Briggs & Stratton employees, she said, because of the reputation they have for doing quality work.
On Friday, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he knew of some former Briggs & Stratton workers who would be leaving and stepping into new roles of owning their own businesses as early as today. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers also noted that in his opinion, Briggs & Stratton had the decency to not close the plant abruptly in August, which at least allowed its employees to have some time to look for other opportunities while they ended their tenures at the plant in the downtown portion of the city.
In other words, they were able to, in sailor’s terms, go down with the ship. Friday night, this was depicted in the shirts that many of the workers wore that featured the start date and end date for the plant’s time, along with an image of the famed luxury liner Titanic as it was sinking into the North Atlantic Ocean in 1913.
Gregory Simpson, known to all as “Cookie,” had his shirt in full view Friday night as he helped provide the musical entertainment for the gathering with his band Barely Blue. Simpson was at Briggs & Stratton for about 20 years until Friday, so he strapped on his electric guitar, turned the amp up and cranked a variety of music, ranging from Stevie Ray Vaughan to Jimi Hendrix and a few original songs.
And he also had a message: “Everything is going to be all right,” and he pointed to his nickname.
“They call me ‘Cookie’ cause I don’t crumble. At times like this, it’d be easy to crumble and fall apart and get upset, but we can’t do that. We’ve got to stay focused,” Simpson said, joining Taylor in commending how the Murray-Calloway County community has, in many ways, tried to show its love for these workers and what they have done. “The community is here backing us up. You know? We’re down on our luck right now, but we’re going to come back.
“We’re going to bounce back. They call this Murray Magic, right? Well, we’re going to perform magic ... Murray Magic, that’s what we do, every day when we go to work. I’m telling you, we’re going to get over this and, with God’s help, we’re going to get through it.”
