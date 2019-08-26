MURRAY — For singer/songwriter Dallas Remington, getting the chance to come home to western Kentucky is always welcome.
However, when it involves getting a chance to step on a stage and lend her musical talents for a good cause, that makes it even sweeter. That was the case for Remington Saturday as she and her band provided the final act to a full day of music and other entertainment at the third annual Toypalooza fundraiser for the Towing for Toys drive led by Monty McCuiston of Max’s 641 Towing and Service in Murray.
“I was actually born right here in Murray,” said Remington before she and her band took the stage Saturday night. She wore a white Murray State Racers T-shirt as she played her bass guitar during the set.
“We’ve been looking forward to this event all year. It’s our third time being here, so we’re very excited, and it means so much to me to be part of this. It’s just such an honor to be invited and be part of it.”
Remington hit Murray on a hot streak Saturday. Her single “Boy in a Band” is currently No. 41 on the MusicRow Magazine chart. This is the second time she has charted in the past year as a song called “Never Turned Around” moved as high as No. 37 on that same chart.
“We’ve been working real hard and have been on the road all summer,” she said. “This is one of our last big things we’re doing for a little bit. It’s been a good year.”
Remington said she felt touched to be included in a worthy cause. Towing for Toys is something McCuiston started several years ago when his children expressed a need to take action after learning some of their classmates were receiving no toys at Christmas.
It is coming off a record year, with more than $30,000 in toys and monetary donations raised. Reached Sunday, McCuiston was smiling based on Saturday’s results, as preliminary numbers show that Toypalooza raised about twice as much money as last year.
“We’re still waiting on some things to come in with our online ticket sales, but right now, it’s looking like we’re going to end with about $6,000,” he said, immediately focusing on what he felt was a big difference between this year and last year. “Well, for one thing, we had good weather this time. Last year, it rained and that really affected it.
“I was probably looking at the forecast every eight to 10 minutes in the last 24 to 48 hours (when most forecasts were predicting good chances for rain Saturday, before suddenly dropping the chances Friday evening). We’re truly blessed this weekend. The clouds parted and we’ve got a beautiful day.”
This year’s event was bigger, with six musical acts instead of four. Also joining Remington were recent “America’s Got Talent” contestant Lamont Landers of Alabama, along with Murray native Kaci Bolls, whose duo, the Broken Locals, has been getting lots of attention in Nashville.
Also on the bill were Murray-area acts, David Spradling, Barely Blue and the Legal Custodians.
The day also included other activities. Children had the chance to enjoy inflatable games, as well as face painting.
There also was a dunking booth, which provided an interesting moment when one of McCuiston’s employees, Jeremy Price, was taking his turn on the proverbial hot seat. All of a sudden, he had a fellow volunteer joining him, 4-year-old Dylan Brown. It did not take long for the two to get wet.
“Yeah, that was a little weird. I had to pick him up a little bit so he wouldn’t stay under the water when we went in,” Price said, smiling, after a successful baseball toss sent them into the water. “His granddad and I work together, so I knew him already and I think, for the most part, he handled it pretty well.”
Price also had a surprise waiting for anyone seeking to get him wet — a few squirts with a water gun.
“Oh yeah, I had a friend of mine go to (a local store) and get it for me. I had to pick on some people,” he said.
Another dunkee Saturday was Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland, who said he was honored to get a little wet in the name of children.
“It’s all for the kids and it’s well worth it,” Garland said. “I was in it after (Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger) and I think I got more wet than Sam, then Jeremy got more wet than I did, so I think this is progressing pretty well.”
