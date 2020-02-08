MURRAY — As the stone-cold fact continues to settle in Murray-Calloway County that the Briggs & Stratton plant in downtown Murray has produced its final small engine, more information is emerging that indicates why the plant closed after 35 years.
It can be found in a report that was released late last week from PRNewswire.com, which showed the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company’s net sales for the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year declined from $505 million in 2019 to $438 million. PRNewswire said the drop was predominantly driven by the expected impact of the timing of small engines to original equipment manufacturers and lower storm-related sales.
Also mentioned was lower-than-expected sales of job site products as engine segment sales declined 19 percent. Those numbers also coincided with a continuing drop on the New York Stock Exchange that began at about the time the company announced the closing of the Murray plant.
Last Friday, Briggs & Stratton’s stock closed at $3.67 per share, which was a new all-time low. On Aug 15, the day of the announcement that the Murray plant would close and its workload would be consolidated at a plant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, that number dropped to $4.25. Friday mid-day, that new low was surpassed, as the Briggs & Stratton NYSE stock dropped to $3.38 per share.
In Murray and Calloway County, all of this information was met with concern, even sadness.
“It’s obvious that the company is suffering from difficult times and we take no joy in that,” said Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning. “Briggs has been a great corporate citizen for a number of years and, even in this time of transition, has been excellent to work with.”
During an address at the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Business@Breakfast activity in November, Manning said that Briggs & Stratton’s stock two years earlier was about $28 a share in New York. The day before the announcement of the Murray plant closing, it opened at about $8 a share, he said.
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he took note of that in August.
“I started looking at their stock value then, and what I heard is that some folks say that when a company makes a move to close a plant like that, then their stock goes up a little bit because their stockholders see that they’re trying to do some things,” Rogers said. “That’s not what happened with theirs, though, it would seem.
“It doesn’t look good for them.”
A story by Business Times last week said that the company has hopes that a potential asset sale could cover $195 million in maturing debt, thus allowing the company to simplify its business. That story also noted that Briggs & Stratton, long known for its gasoline-powered small engines, has recently launched Vanguard battery packs, that would not focus on its traditional lawn care market, but be more focused on commercial applications.
Rogers wonders if this idea has come too late.
“They’re going to be behind in that. I mean, when I read the Murray Home & Auto ad in the paper, it’s already talking about battery trimmers and battery blowers. There’s people already in that market, so I don’t know,” he said. “I hope they do make it, for the sake of the other folks and towns that they have operations at. I know that some of our folks here are going to make the move to Poplar Bluff, and some of the ones here were really close to retirement.”
Briggs & Stratton shut down production in Murray two weeks ago, ending a run that started in 1985 inside the former Tappan appliance manufacturing facility on Main Street. That came during the second round of layoffs, eliminating most of the 630 workers who were employed when Briggs & Stratton announced it was closing the facility in August. A small group of remaining personnel are still at the plant to help facilitate the closing of the facility, which is believed to be set for June.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said that even though he hates the fact that the plant is closing, he takes some comfort in the fact that the shutdown was gradual, not abrupt
“They treated Murray right and Murray has treated them right,” Imes said. “They’ve been a community partner for years and years and I hate to see (problems) befall anybody.
“It’s tragic, it really is, and I guess to some degree, what we’ve already gone through in Murray may turn out to be a better outcome. I mean, this is a lot better than what they had with (Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland two weeks ago), where they just went in and and closed the doors, it sounded like.”
Imes also said he is concerned for people who still own Briggs & Stratton stock.
“There are a lot of people who own Briggs & Stratton stock who live here in Murray. That’s why it’s run in (The Ledger & Times) every day. It’s a local issue and I’m sure a lot of people’s portfolios and retirement, whatever they’re into, is being affected by this,” Imes said. “The company is just a name; it’s the stockholders and the board and the people who get hurt. You just hate to see that.
“You hate to see anybody who works hard and does it with the right motive – and certainly Briggs has that, I think – have problems. Briggs has been a leader in their industry for at least all of my life, so, hopefully, this does not signal the end.
“But it doesn’t look good.”
