MURRAY – Local Republicans are celebrating after it was announced last week that registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats statewide for the first time in Kentucky history.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the milestone Friday. As of June 30, the number of registered Republican voters topped Democrats by 2,491 voters, with Republicans totaling 1,612,060 and Democrats totaling 1,609,569. According to a news release from the Republican Party of Kentucky, when U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell was elected for the first time in 1984, the state had 1.3 million registered Democrats and only 525,060 Republicans.