MURRAY – Local Republicans are celebrating after it was announced last week that registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats statewide for the first time in Kentucky history.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the milestone Friday. As of June 30, the number of registered Republican voters topped Democrats by 2,491 voters, with Republicans totaling 1,612,060 and Democrats totaling 1,609,569. According to a news release from the Republican Party of Kentucky, when U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell was elected for the first time in 1984, the state had 1.3 million registered Democrats and only 525,060 Republicans.
After his election, McConnell began his long-term mission to turn the state from Democrat to Republican. The last time Kentucky voted for a Democrat for president was in 1996, when Bill Clinton was re-elected, and the last time the state sent a Democrat to the Senate was Wendell Ford when he was re-elected in 1992. Jim Bunning was elected in 1998 and replaced Ford in the Senate in 1999, just one symptom of electoral Republican dominance over the last two decades.
After having a supermajority in the Kentucky State Senate for years, the GOP finally won control of the House of Representatives in 2016 for the first time in a century. Despite those major successes and Republican domination of statewide elections, the voter registration goal had eluded the party until last week.
“Today is a day I never thought would happen,” McConnell said in the RPK release. “After decades of hard work and grassroots efforts across the Commonwealth, registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats in Kentucky. Congratulations to all my fellow Republicans who have worked so hard and so long to make this historic day possible. This is great news for the Commonwealth but it’s just the beginning.”
In a statement released Friday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican from Paducah, said: “After a century and a half, the birthplace of Lincoln has finally aligned with the party of Lincoln. Today is a grand day for all of us in the Grand Old Party who have worked so hard for so long to advance our goals of limited government and personal responsibility. Registered Republicans, however, are a plurality, not a majority. To win statewide elections, and then to govern effectively, Republican candidates must appeal beyond our base to the 55% of voters who are not Republicans.”
In Calloway County, registered Democrats still outnumber Republicans by 2,575, but the GOP has gained much ground in the last few years. According to the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, there are 31,985 registered voters, with 15,490 Democrats and 12,915 Republicans. There are 15,048 males registered and 16,877 female. There are 2,191 registered as “other,” 1,227 Independents, 127 Libertarians,23 Green Party members, nine Constitution Party members, two Reform Party members and one voter registered with the Socialist Workers Party.
Steve Farmer, Republican Party chair for Calloway County, said he thinks those local registration numbers will continue to move in the GOP’s direction. He said the party recently had a table at the Downtown Farmers Market and picked up several new voters registering Republican, and he hopes to continue that trajectory on a larger scale.
“I think most of Kentucky’s population is pretty conservative, and the Republicans have really gone conservative,” Farmer said. “I think the Democrats have gone so far left that they’re kind of getting (past) everybody’s comfort level, I guess you could say. There’s too much ‘wokeness,’ and I think (Kentuckians) are kind of tired of it – the policies, the inflation, the gas prices, open borders, you name it. It’s like everything is so left now that the average person, even Democrats that are conservative, are kind of switching over, I think.
“I’m excited about it, and I’m hoping that in November, we can kind of flip around and go back the other way (nationally) and get a little more conservatism in the election, get some more Republicans elected and get back maybe to normal and not all this (woke agenda).”
Vonnie Hays-Adams, Democratic Party chair for Calloway County, said she doesn’t find the change in voter registration rolls concerning, but instead simply a more accurate representation of Kentucky’s historical voting record. She noted that currently, Republicans hold both of Kentucky U.S. Senate seats, five of the six U.S. House seats and has voted for the Republican nominee in every presidential election since 2000.
“In reality, the Kentucky GOP has only gained a change in voter registration rolls for votes they already had, apparently,” Hays-Adams said.
“Most of us know over the past few years in particular there have been registered Democratic voters who have become uncomfortable in accepting people who were different from them. Further, we watched this group refuse to share equal rights, opportunities and governing roles with women, minorities and others that did not look or think like them. So it really is no surprise this group moved their voter registration to the Republican rolls.
“I’m passionate about accepting people for who they are and sharing equal rights and opportunities for all. I am encouraged and inspired by those who are loyal to the Democratic Party and even more excited by the number of our young people registering to vote as Democrats and embracing our party values. Time will tell what this very small, majority of Republican voters means for the Commonwealth. However, as for me and the Democratic registered voters in Kentucky, we believe in a governing body as diverse as the citizens of this Commonwealth. We are united in the belief that Kentucky is better when we all get a shot at a good life, everyone does their fair share and everyone plays by the same rules.”
Greg DeLancey, Republican Party chair for the 1st Congressional District, said that although the new registration numbers were perhaps not surprising, it has still been exciting for party loyalists to finally reach official majority status in the state.
“It really is historic for the Republican Party to be now in the majority, although a small majority, but that’s been coming for some time,” DeLancey said. “It’s really something to celebrate for conservatives and Republicans. I think in general, nationally, you’ve seen some of the numbers, and a number of states are in the same position of seeing lots of people re-registering or registering for the first time as Republicans from the beginning.”
Although DeLancey said high-density urban areas like Louisville/Jefferson County and Lexington/Fayette County continue to be controlled by Democrats, they don’t seem to be gaining any ground. He also attributed some of the GOP growth to Adams’ work as secretary of state, saying Adams prioritized cleaning up the voter rolls, which DeLancey said Adams’ Democratic predecessor, Alison Lundergan Grimes, was unwilling to do. DeLancey said that similar to what Ohio did in recent years, Adams purged people he could prove had died or moved out of state.
“(Grimes) restricted all those things from happening, so the voter rolls were lopsided (in favor of Democrats) anyway,” DeLancey said. “But since Michael Adams has been there, you’ve seen a lot of people change their registrations, and you’ve seen a lot of purging of the data, and rightly so, just because of those facts. If there’s a death certificate for somebody and they’re still on the rolls, those individuals need to come off of the voter rolls.”
DeLancey said that while the state had already been trending Republican for more than 20 years, many people who consistently voted Republican remained registered Democrats. He said that after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, the Republican registration numbers consistently started increasing every month.
“A lot of Democrats have voted Republican forever, and there’s many, many people in Calloway County that have gone to the polls to vote in the Republican primary and discovered they were still a Democrat,” DeLancey said. “Then they say, ‘Well, I thought I was a Republican because I voted that way.’ Those individuals now understand that they have to re-register their party because even though they voted for Republican candidates, they weren’t really actual Republicans.”
While Republican primaries were a rarity in the past, Republicans now have many more candidates to choose from, and this year’s May Democratic primary had very few candidates on the ballot in Calloway County. DeLancey also noted that most of the constitutional officers elected in Calloway County are now Republicans, and that also holds true for most the of the counties on this side of the state.
