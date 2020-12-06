MURRAY – The Murray Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that was reported on the north side of Murray shortly after midnight Sunday.
According to department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, the MPD responded around 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area of Brooklyn Drive in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that appeared to have recently been shot. Officers spoke with the resident, and determined an individual had shot into her apartment. The resident was treated for a minor injury. The investigation is ongoing.
The MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
