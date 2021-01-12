MURRAY – Several individuals have been charged with burglary and various other offenses after the Murray Police Department responded to a burglary complaint on New Year’s Day.
An MPD news release said police responded on Jan. 1 to a reported residential burglary on Kathy Drive. During the investigation, detectives learned that this burglary was allegedly connected to an assault earlier in the day involving Jasten Murphy, 18, of Hazel.
After further investigation, detectives charged Murphy with burglary in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first degree. Emily McLeod, 18, of Murray, was charged with burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree, while Brian Craig, 23, of Murray, was charged with burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree. All three individuals were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
In reference to the earlier assault, Murphy was also charged with assault in the second degree and Brian Craig was charged with terroristic threatening in the third degree, MPD said.
MPD said it would like to remind the public that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
