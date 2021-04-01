MURRAY – With tornado season in full swing, local residents should be prepared for one to strike at any moment, any time of day.
With April having just begun, Calloway County could be in for a lot of tornado or severe weather watches and warnings in the near future. Murray’s Justin Holland, an official government weather observer with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, explained the difference between a watch and a warning and the difference between how they are issued.
“A tornado watch is put out by the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma, and those are put out roughly 4-6 hours in advance of the approaching storms. So if they are expecting tornadoes or severe weather this evening, they would probably issue the watch from about 1 to 3 o’clock this afternoon, roughly about six hours in advance.
“On a smaller scale, the National Weather Service in Paducah actually puts out the severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings, and those are issued to be about 30-45 minutes before, which basically means that severe weather is going to occur very soon so you need to get in your safe place and you need to keep you and your family safe. So the watch is a longer duration and the warning is a very short timespan.
“A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado, while the tornado warning means one has been spotted or there is strong rotation on Doppler radar.”
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said that although some members of the public get confused over which is which, there is an easy way to remember it.
“As far as the watch versus warning, I heard it explained a long time ago that you ‘watch out’ for severe weather, but there is a ‘warning’ when there is severe weather happening,” he said.
Thomas said every family and individual needs to form a plan to enact when a tornado strikes. He recommended reading the disaster preparedness advice on the Ready.gov website to help you get started.
“You need to take a lot of that info from Ready.gov and other resources and have a plan in place and practice that plan,” Thomas said. “When we do the quarterly weather siren test, I always ask when we put the word out through the media and social media for everybody to practice that plan because a tornado warning or any of the other weather warnings don’t come a couple of hours beforehand, where you would have time to ask, ‘Where did we put the weather radio?’ or ‘Where did we put the bottled water?’ or ‘We need to gather up our medications.’ When we have a tornado warning, that means that action needs to be taken immediately.”
Holland agreed that having a plan for how you will react if a tornado is spotted in the area is vital.
“When a watch is issued, that allows people to have plenty of time to get a plan in place,” he said. “They need to talk about where they’re going to go in the event that a tornado does occur. That also gives families time to clean out a closet, to clean out from underneath a stairwell (to take shelter). They basically need to have all of their things that they will need in case a warning is issued. That will give you time to find your football helmet, your baseball helmets, your four wheeler helmets, a pair of tennis shoes in the closet that you’re going to go into.
“A lot of people don’t think about that, but you want to protect your head and you want to protect your feet. You want to protect your head from the flying debris and you want to protect your feet because after the storm is over, if your house is hit, you would be walking around outside where there are nails and glass and wood and things like that.
Thomas and Holland both said people should get a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio, but that isn’t enough on its own. Thomas said he does think smartphones have overall helped make people safer by issuing weather alerts to everyone who owns one, but of course, that isn’t foolproof.
“I think (smartphones have increased safety), but we still recommend that everyone have at least two ways to receive weather alerts,” he said. “One thing I like to stress to people that a lot of people don’t know is that not all the cell phone towers in our area have generator power. Especially if you live in one of the more remote parts of our county where your cell phone is reliant on only one tower. Generally, on a good weather day, if that tower doesn’t have battery backup or generator power and the electricity goes out, you’re now without cell phone service and you’re not going to receive that alert.”
Holland said NOAA weather radios generally cost around $30-40 and can save your life. He also recommended signing up for Calloway County’s CodeRED emergency notification system by visiting the county website (www.callowaycounty-ky.gov) and registering on the homepage. He noted that while some people rely on listening for the county’s tornado sirens, a lot of people don’t live close to them and they are not designed to be heard indoors.
“We don’t need to rely on (one) technology 100% of the time, so if someone has two or three ways to receive warnings, they would be much better off,” he said.
Holland said April, May and June are typically busiest in this region for severe weather, but the La Niña weather pattern, which involves cooling waters in the Pacific Ocean, is going to make this year a longer season. According to the NOAA website, during a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the south and cooler than normal in the north. Holland said this was already evident by some of the storms that were seen in this area and south of here during March.
“We had a high of 74 on Tuesday and a high around 53 or 54 on Wednesday,” he said. “During the springtime, you get a lot of temperature roller coasters, and if you throw in a very active southern jet stream, it’s going to be a long spring season for us. You can never tell where the severe storms are going to hit this far out, and Calloway may totally miss it for the next three months, but somebody in Kentucky and Tennessee will have a very bad severe weather season.”
According to Ready.gov, tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars and create deadly flying debris. A tornado can happen anytime and anywhere and bring intense winds over 200 mph.
If you are under a tornado or severe weather warning, it is recommended that you:
•Visit www.weather.gov/nwr/ and your local news or official social media accounts for updated emergency information. Follow the instructions of state, local and tribal officials.
•Go to a safe shelter immediately, such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
•Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.
•Do not go under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
•Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
•Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
•If you can’t stay at home, make plans to go to a public shelter.
As far as specifically local weather advice goes, Thomas said there is a myth that tornadoes don’t happen around lakes. For anyone living in that part of the county, Thomas warned them not to be complacent.
“I think there’s a misconception in this area that we don’t ever have tornadoes out around the lake on the east side of town,” he said. “I can tell you from experience, and I know the exact date and where I was standing on the east side of town when one went right over the top of our heads, because it was carrying the roof of a barn. That was in the fall of 2006. So we definitely have them in all areas of the county, whether it be near the lake or on the west side in our flatter farmlands.”
