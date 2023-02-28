MAYFIELD — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to initiate efforts to reconstruct and restore traffic signals in downtown Mayfield starting Monday, Feb. 27.
While the initial round of work is expected to have minimal impact on traffic flow, motorists should be alert for electrical crews working along U.S. 45/Water Street at the 9th Street intersection starting Monday. A crew will be reconstructing the flashing beacon at this intersection.
The contractor will then ramp up activities going into summer to include reconstruction and replacement of traffic signals along U.S. 45 at intersections around the Mayfield court square. Traffic signals and beacons will be reconstructed at 6 intersections.
Many of the intersections have functioned as four-way stops since traffic control systems were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. Signage will continue to control traffic flow until the traffic signals are ready to be placed into service. The work is expected to take much of this construction season.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Crews working on this project will attempt to minimize traffic disruptions as they go about their work.
Jay’s Electric is the prime contractor on this $863,122 traffic signal replacement project. The contractor and KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide specific work zone notices when this project will require significant traffic restrictions.
Additional contracts have been let for highway lighting that was destroyed during the tornado. Contractors are awaiting arrival of necessary supplies before starting those projects. KYTC District 1 will provide notice as those projects are ready to ramp up.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.