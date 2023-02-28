MAYFIELD — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to initiate efforts to reconstruct and restore traffic signals in downtown Mayfield starting Monday, Feb. 27.

While the initial round of work is expected to have minimal impact on traffic flow, motorists should be alert for electrical crews working along U.S. 45/Water Street at the 9th Street intersection starting Monday. A crew will be reconstructing the flashing beacon at this intersection.