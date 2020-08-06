MURRAY — Friday, Tim Fortner said goodbye to his nearly 30-year law enforcement career when he retired after 16 years with the Murray Police Department.
However, he will not be idle. In fact, in a most ironic twist, the new job into which he is immediately stepping involves use of a marked vehicle, just minus flashing red and blue emergency lights.
He is trading his police cruiser for a multi-colored pickup truck emblazoned with a snarling fish on the front as he becomes a fulltime tournament director for a pair of major fishing circuits, Cabela’s Crappie USA and Cabela’s King Kat tournament trails.
“I’ve been actually administrating polygraphs with different fishing tournament trails for about 15 years I’d say,” Fortner said Wednesday ahead of a long venture to Williamsburg, Virginia for a promotional event this weekend with King Kat. “It was one of those thing where I just called up a gentleman with Crappie USA (longtime director Darrell VanVactor of Gilbertsville) and asked if they administered polygraphs because a lot of insurance companies require that because they’re giving away boats priced at between $35,000 and $40,000 apiece. They said they did and I started going around the country with them.
“It wasn’t really a true polygraph because you have to have certain conditions in place, namely the person taking it has to be rested in order to get a good reading. So I would always joke with the anglers and tell them something like, ‘Well, I know you got up at noon today …’ and they would just laugh because we all knew they had been out on the water since 4 o’clock in the morning. I also would throw out, ‘By the way, I am an actual police officer so is there anything you need to tell me before we get started? Because if you fail, you could be facing some prison time,’ and I actually did have a couple of people confess.”
However, Fortner is making a major step up. He no longer will be behind the scenes waiting to perform his duty once the weigh-in has ended. Now, he is going to be front and center as the host of weigh-ins and having the job of talking to the audience, which can be quite large at these events, as well as running the show for the anglers away from the spotlight.
Yet, as Fortner said Wednesday, he is not an experienced outdoorsman himself.
“I’ve never really been a fisherman or a hunter and that’s what’s interesting I think, and why I couldn’t understand why they wanted me for this,” he said, remembering back to September when the owners of the circuits invited him to their headquarters in Louisville for a discussion. “I figured they were going to tell me they didn’t need my services anymore, and the meeting was supposed to last maybe an hour-and-a-half or so. It turned into a three-hour interview.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’ve never done anything like that, but I’ll be more than happy to do so.’ They said that, starting with someone that’s never done (the director’s job), they can train me the way they want. They also told me that I have the gift of gab and to that I told them that I’d never sold anything, if they were wanting me to sell ads or something.
“Now I have sold jail time as a police officer because I told them that, in my 27 years as an officer, I tried to stay out of fights, so I’ll talk somebody into going to jail rather than fight them, so that’s worked out pretty well.”
Fortner has rubbed elbows with some very well-known names in the outdoors world, the biggest being famed bass angler and television personality Bill Dance, who has run the Mississippi River Monsters circuit, which, like King Kat, focuses on catfish. He also administered polygraphs for Dance’s events for a time.
So far, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some issues with scheduling, but tournaments are still continuing. The next scheduled tournament is next week in Carlyle, Illinois, a King Kat event. One of the most anticipated stops on that King Kat tour is the Oct. 30-31 Classic in Milford, Kansas, home of a military base whose soldiers become anglers for those few days.
“Darrell actually started having tournaments there several years ago and they’ll have something like 100 of their soldiers team with some of the anglers for several hours and I think the anglers actually have as good a time with it as the soldiers,” Fortner said, explaining that he does not believe he will have to work too hard to encourage the crowds at the Milford weigh-ins to get loud when the fish are displayed, there or anywhere else, for that matter.
“Most people think of catfish and think of 10 or 12 pounds. You get to these classic events and it’s not unusual for people to bring in a catfish that takes two people to hold it. Down in Decatur (Alabama) a couple of years ago, we had one that weighed 105 pounds and that was a record for us at King Kat.”
Fortner said he plans to take the philosophy he developed from his law enforcement days to his new position, treat people fairly. He said this has resulted in numerous friendships being formed, particularly in Murray.
“We’ve met a lot of wonderful people and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “You know, looking back, I just wanted people to see me as a person. There were times I’d stop by the Main Street Youth Center. There was one time when I was in uniform and just pulled the car over at the Pike Lodge (at Murray State University) and I joined those guys as they were shooting baskets outside. They kind of looked at me for a minute, but once they realized I was just there to shoot basketball and not to question them, they were OK with it.
“When you’re doing that, you’re building relationships and you never know when you might need help later, whether you’re on the side of the road or somebody might have information on somebody you’d been looking for. I’d encourage everybody to get out and meet your police officers. Just go up to them and talk to them. At first, yes, they might be a little standoffish because they don’t know who’s approaching them, but they’ll relax eventually.”
Fortner retired Friday along with Officer Mark Balentine and MPD’s K-9 Officer Tiko.
