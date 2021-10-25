MURRAY – Murray State University was filled with life once again during the annual Homecoming weekend.
The four-day event kicked off with the 12th annual Taste of the Arts which raised money for the College of Humanities and Fine Arts on Thursday. Friday, different Greek organizers celebrated milestone anniversaries with current and past members. Alpha Sigma Alpha celebrated 75 years, Omega Psi Phi celebrated 50 years, Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrated 50 years and Zeta Phi Beta celebrated 20 years. There was also a golden reunion dinner for the graduating classes of 1970 and 1971.
Saturday, the famous Homecoming parade, which consisted of Greek organizations, Murray State University President Bob Jackson, Homecoming King and Queen and the Racer Band, drew people to the streets to watch the colorful floats pass. After the parade, the 32nd annual Tent City was held at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“We are very excited to carry on the tradition (of Tent City),” said Director of Alumni Carrie McGinnis. “It’s one of the favorite traditions of Murray State during Homecoming weekend. We are expecting a really great turnout today because of the weather and because we weren’t able to have this event last year, so I think a lot of people are really anxious to come back and be together and are excited.”
Curt Hart, who graduated in 1971 with his bachelor’s degree and then graduated in 1972 with his masters, said he was looking forward to seeing old friends. Hart also meet his wife, Cindy, while completing his bachelor’s and said that MSU holds a special place in both of their hearts.
“I know he would not have done what he did (in life) without his degree from Murray,” Cindy said. “Murray gave him the information and the education he needed to work in all (of his different jobs).”
Also on Saturday, the Murray State Racers football team played the Austin Peay Governors where, sadly, the Racers lost by 41 points.
The festivities ended on Sunday after a concert at the St. Leo Catholic Church by the Murray State Concert Choir.
