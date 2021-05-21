MURRAY — Over the years, Kathy Crawford has learned to expect the unexpected when she is driving.
A longtime emergency room nurse, she now serves as a nurse practitioner and, even before March 16, she had stopped on the roadside for at least 10 wrecks she had either witnessed happen in front of her or was arriving minutes, sometimes seconds, after they had occurred. The majority of those did not involve major injuries.
On this day, though, near the Graves/McCracken County line, having her trusty trauma bag and the skill to use it went a step farther. She saved a life.
“I honestly try not to go into these things,” Crawford said Wednesday as she recalled the events of that gray, dreary morning along U.S. 45 in the area known as Leeder Bottoms, south of Paducah. “It just seems to find me.
“But this was God putting me in the right place at the right time.”
This time, she witnessed the event in question from start to finish, turning a seemingly uneventful commute from her home in Murray to her job at Baptist Urgent Care in Paducah into a sudden fight for survival.
She said she was driving in the left lane on U.S. 45 and was following a red car, when the car violently darted through the right lane, then the emergency lane and disappeared from the road. She and another motorist, a man, stopped their vehicles, then went to see where the car had gone.
What they saw next was terrifying, she said.
“He had gone down a 10-foot ravine into some water. Part of his car was actually in the water,” she said of how the vehicle had crashed into backwater that accompanies Mayfield Creek south of Paducah. “My first thought, actually, had been how glad I was that he had gone right instead of to the left because, then, he would have gone into oncoming traffic. But as soon as the other person pulled in behind me, we both went down that hill to see what had happened.
“The first thing we found was that the cruise control was still on and, with the front wheels still in the water, they were spinning mud and water and everything. So I grabbed a branch or a stick and tried to break the back passenger window. It didn’t break.
“So the other guy asks, ‘What can I do to help you?’ I said, ‘You can break that window!’ Then he asked, ‘Do you think the car is going to catch on fire?’ I said, ‘No, I need to get to him!’”
The man then found another tree piece nearby and successfully smashed the window. However, Crawford said she had already noticed the situation was dire as she had managed to get a quick look at the driver.
“He was slouched and his head was down and, even though I was not in a way where I could get up close to him, I could tell he was distressed,” she said, remembering that, seconds after the window was accessed, another man appeared on the scene to assist. “And he was able to unlock the back door behind the drive and he asked what he needed to do. I told him that he needed to turn that car off, then help get him unbuckled.”
Soon, all three samaritans were able to remove the driver, who Crawford estimated to be about 65 years and weighed between 200 and 250 pounds. However, the battle was far from over.
Now, they had to make a 10-foot climb up a hill of almost all mud, which provided no traction, in an effort to reach the emergency lane of the highway. It took several attempts, including a few slides down the hill, but they finally accomplished the feat.
Once on a flat surface, Crawford said she noticed that a fourth person had stopped and was expressing a desire to assist in some way. She said she told the new arrival — a woman —to run to Crawford’s car and grab the trauma bag.
That done, Crawford began going to work on the victim. Rescue personnel were still about 20 minutes from arriving.
“I was trying to open his airway, but was having a hard time. But when she got there with my trauma bag, I was able to put in an oral airway so he could breathe,” she said, describing the maneuver as being a matter of pulling the tongue forward and opening the jaws before inserting a device she carries in her bag for emergencies. “So I tilted his head back, got his airway open and got him breathing. He still had a good pulse. In fact, he never lost his pulse, but his breathing was compromised.
“It felt like forever (for emergency personnel from both Graves County and McCracken County) to arrive, but he actually started waking up. At that point, I was able to take the oral airway out and put in a nasal trumpet. He never fully woke up. His eyes were still closed, but he was moving his arms around. I started to feel good about him and felt that he was stable at that point.”
Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with personnel from the Lone Oak Fire Department soon arrived, followed by a unit from Mercy Regional EMS in Paducah. Crawford was finally able to take a deep breath.
Then, something new crossed her mind — her job in Paducah.
“I had to call to explain why I was late,” she remembered. That led to an interesting experience when she walked through the doors of the practice. “I came in literally covered in mud from head to toe, and I said I was sorry. They were so great, though, and very sweet about it. My supervisors even came in.”
A quick shower followed and she emerged to find that her supervisors had left a gift — a new work uniform. And that probably should have been a sign of what was to come in late April.
Those supervisors nominated her for the April Baptist Hero honor, which goes to an employee of her practice’s parent company — Baptist Health Medical Group. In a surprise ceremony, Crawford, who said she is quite shy when it comes to attention, found herself the center of attention and object of great praise from her teammates and bosses.
Along with a plaque, she received a gift bag.
However, while she is very appreciative of the support, she said it was unnecessary.
“For one thing, I wasn’t out there by myself. There were other people helping me and, in a world that is so divided right now, it was great to see four or five strangers come together to make a difference for one person. They didn’t know me. They didn’t have to help me,” she said. “They saw me down there. I was like, ‘Come help me!’ And two gentleman and another lady did. I am very grateful to them for helping.
“The biggest thing for me, that I was most concerned about, was, ‘Is he OK? Did I do something good? Did I make a difference?’”
She said that philosophy comes from the reason she decided to pursue medicine as a career.
“I lost my mom (Martha Rains) when I was 16 to cancer, and the difference that her medical staff made to my family is why I got into this,” she said. “I’m not here for the money. I’m here to help people.”
There is also something else Crawford hopes will come from her story.
“I think a lot of people don’t stop (at accident scenes) because they don’t think they know what to do, and I get that. We always question ourselves with ‘Did I do everything I could?’ So I think you kind of revisit that in your mind,” she said, recalling how, while she was the only one of the four people who stopped to offer assistance, the other three were as valuable to gaining the ultimate result.
“I can’t carry a 250-pound man up a hill by myself, but I tried. I’m just grateful for the other people who stopped. If this gets more people to go ahead and stop and help more people on a road and make a difference, it’s worth it.”
And while Crawford said she does not know how this case ultimately ended, she knows what was happening two days after the wreck.
Mercy Regional EMS took the victim to Mercy Health (formerly Lourdes Hospital) in Paducah. She said she called to check on the man’s condition and was told that it was determined he had a stroke, which rendered him unconscious as he was driving. She was told that he was stable.
“After that, I don’t know where he went or what happened to him.”
