MURRAY — One of the more important events of the summer in Murray and Calloway County returns next week with the second annual Night on the Town that raises awareness for community homelessness.
This year’s event already was including provisions to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by, first, limiting the number of participants who will reside for much of a night in nothing more than a cardboard box as a way of making the experience more authentic. Now, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issuing an order Monday to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, organizers are sensing an opportunity to further enhance the experience of the participants, known as “box dwellers.”
“I think it will be a very different experience this year,” said Jennifer Riley, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition, on Tuesday. “Last year, you sort of saw them build a community among each other (on the north lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse). This year, they are going to experience solitude and the loneliness that often comes with homelessness.”
Thanks to Beshear’s action Monday, the original plan of having the 30 boxes separated by anywhere from 6 to 9 feet in Chestnut Park along Chestnut Street will be changed. Riley said that particular part of the park, which has a large grassy area behind the outfield fences of the park’s two ball fields, should more than allow for the social distancing that will be required.
“If you look at that area, it’s large enough that we can easily fit 30 people, so we’re going to spread them out even more than they would have been before,” she said, “I believe we’re going to be careful not to violate anything and we’re going to be working with our health department and they were already helping with this (before Monday).
“I also just thought of something. Homelessness doesn’t stop for things like COVID and that’s one of the things that we’re trying to convey.”
Before Tuesday, Kentucky was only a few days into the part of its reopening phase that allowed gatherings of 50 people or less. However, in the wale of a massive surge of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks statewide, Beshear decided to reduce the number back to 10 or less in an effort to stop the wave.
Meanwhile, preparations for next Friday’s event in Chestnut Park continue and a string of activities that will lead into the event itself.
Rebate days involving local eateries will present the chance for the community to contribute the cause, starting Thursday when Los Portales on Lowe’s Drive hosts its rebate day. That will be followed by similar activities at Fazoli’s (Tom Rushing Way) Monday, Mija’s food truck Tuesday at the Kroger supermarket on North 12th Street, Bug & Bee’s Sweets and Treats next Wednesday, July 29, on West Main Street and the Big Apple Grill & Bar next Thursday, July 30.
In addition, a silent auction will be hosted on the Coalition’s Facebook page, starting Monday and continuing through next Friday. Riley said the main item up for bid will be cakes. Also, while the event is not open to the visitors this year, due to the pandemic, anyone wishing to make a drive-thru cash donation to the Coalition can do that at a tent that will be located at the park.
Riley also said that, starting Monday, materials to spread the homelessness awareness message to the community’s youngest residents will be become available. She said children’s packets will be at both the office of the Gentry House on Broad Street or the Parks and Recreation office on Payne Street inside Chestnut Park.
Riley said, so far, all 30 participants seem to be doing well with their pre-event fundraising, with each having a goal to raise $1,000, which she predicted several weeks ago would be difficult, given the state of the economy during the pandemic. However, she said that has not stopped them from trying.
“They’ve been very creative,” she said, noting that two participants, Rachel Ross and Myra Nelson, are hosting events that could have a wide audience in coming days. “Rachel is doing an online cooking class and Myra is having a one-mile run/walk in the park (at 4 p.m. next Friday, just before the homeless demonstration begins).”
Last year’s inaugural Night on the Town raised $36,000. Riley said this year’s goal is $30,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.