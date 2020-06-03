MURRAY — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting numerous events and activities this year and the second annual Night on the Town homelessness exercise in Murray will be no exception.
Jennifer Riley, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition, said Tuesday that this year’s event, scheduled for 5-11 p.m. July 31, is not only changing its location, mainly because of a need for additional space, it is also significantly changing the format.
“It’s going to be so different this year,” Riley said, starting with the new location, Chestnut Park, which will take the host’s role after the activity was centered on the north lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse last year.
“We do want it to be at Chestnut this year because of the traffic, but there’s also more room for our box dwellers to spread out and that’s going to be important because of regulations due to the pandemic. So that means we’re only going to have 30 box dwellers and our planning committee will be out there and that is all because we have to adhere to (state rules) holding gatherings to 50 people or less...They will have to be at least 6 feet apart.
“Also, we allowed them to have visitors last year, but this year, we can’t let them have visitors, so I think that’s actually going to add to the authenticity. It may really give them an idea of the loneliness people feel with homelessness.”
The box dwellers will be establishing their setup along Chestnut Street, which Riley said should make them quite visible to passersby. She also said that is just the start of the changes.
“We are having event sponsors again like we did last year, but we’re not going to be able to have food trucks on site like we did last year, so we’re going to have different food trucks and restaurants try to do rebate days in the days leading up to the event, starting on July 27, and we’re still confirming those,” she said. “Also, our box dwellers are all challenged to raise $1,000 apiece and that may be a little more challenging for them this year (due to the economic effects of the pandemic), so that’s another reason we’re wanting to get this out now to give them more time to start.
“The cornhole tournament that we had as part of this last year is being postponed right now and we’re shooting for Sept. 26, also at Chestnut Park. Also part of the night last year because we’re gong to do it online on Facebook as a silent auction. What we’re asking people to do is buy cake a from a business that specializes in this sort of thing, then the business will give them a voucher for a gift card.
“Then, we do the silent auction of the cake all during the week of the 27th and, at 5 p.m. on the 31st, people can drive through (the Chestnut parking lot adjacent to the Calloway County Veterans Memorial) where we will have a tent set up and they can pick up their voucher. We will also have it set up where people can do drive-through donations.”
Riley said last year’s activity raised $36,000 for the coalition to help in its pursuit of establishing additional low-cost housing for the community’s less fortunate citizens. The coalition is running a five-unit house that was converted into apartments last year, but no further development has resulted.
“Since last year, we have had property donated and we are hoping to build kind of a community building where people will be able to do laundry, maybe have a play area for kids, a dining area where maybe we could also have worship, as well as a couple of offices,” she said. “Then, we’d like to have a couple of units, maybe attached, maybe tiny homes, but there’s still a lot that goes into that.
“I think (last year’s event) produced a lot of momentum, but I think momentum for just about everything has slowed down. I think people are eager to get back to a normal life and we had a time line for when we thought we might have built these additional units. Now, we can’t be sure because we’ve got to let the economy bounce back a little bit and figure out what the needs are in this world of pandemic, but we think this event will help us kick start some new momentum.”
Riley also said that the coalition has partnered with a local shelter, the Gentry House, in starting a fund designed to help individuals/families with rental assistance, particularly in cases where the pandemic has resulted in lost jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.