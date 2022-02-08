MURRAY – While it’s been known for some time now how inflated motor vehicle values have become in the last few months, Kentuckians with approaching birthdays are experiencing sticker shock as they get their reminders in the mail to renew their registration.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said taxpayers are normally used to seeing their vehicle registration taxes decline slightly each year, but due to a variety of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is quite the opposite.
“Generally, the value of your vehicle goes down, and then each year, that makes your tax amount less; the tax rate doesn’t necessarily change, the value is what changes,” Faulkner said. “This year, based on COVID – which I hate to use (as a reason), but that is one thing they’re saying – when you can’t get parts for new cars and people aren’t buying new cars, whatever the case may be, the values of the vehicles are actually going up, according to the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association), Kelley Blue Book and (others). When the state of Kentucky goes in and takes those numbers and the average wear and tear and mileage of a vehicle, then that’s the value that you’re taxed on.”
Faulkner said she and other county clerks and property valuation administrators (PVA) across the state recently received a memorandum from the Kentucky Office of Property Valuation warning them that a drastic increase in vehicle values and tax bills was coming. According to a Jan. 6 memo from Division of State Valuation Director Cathy Thompson, the annual motor vehicle year-end valuation was conducted on Dec. 30, 2021, for the assessment date of Jan. 1, 2022.
“The new assessments, as compiled by our vendor JD Power, reflect the unprecedented rising value of most motor vehicles as documented by numerous news reports in 2021,” Thompson said. “Overall, the 2022 valuation increase for vehicles compared
to the same time last year is up approximately 40 percent.”
Thompson said that while these valuation increases result in a higher resale value for the consumer, they also translate into higher property tax bills. She listed several factors contributing to the increase, including constraints on inventory and production of new vehicles, elevated new vehicle transaction prices, ongoing limited supply of used vehicles and increased dealer interest in used vehicles.
“Section 172 of the Kentucky Constitution requires all property to be listed at its fair cash value, estimated at the price it
would bring at a voluntary sale, and these new values represent the Department of Revenue’s effort to uphold that
standard,” Thompson wrote.
Faulkner said she is starting to hear from Calloway County residents who are feeling the pain of an expense for which they hadn’t budgeted. She said even her husband was remarking that he couldn’t believe anyone would think his truck would be worth as much as it was valued, but she reminded him that neither she nor the local PVA have anything to do with assessing that value. She also noted that anyone with a birthday late in the year hoping the used car market will settle down before their registration tax is due will also likely be in for a nasty surprise because the vehicle valuations issued in January apply for the entire year.
Calloway County PVA Nikki McMillen-Crouch said she was surprised when she got the same memo that Faulkner’s office received.
“I had no idea this 40% (increase) was happening until I got an email,” she said. “It’s been kind of a shock to me and (Faulkner) and everybody, I think. I know all the PVAs are overwhelmed with it.”
While her office doesn’t have anything to do with the state’s valuation of motor vehicles, McMillen-Crouch said she and her staff are willing to take a second look if taxpayers believe the value is wrong.
“If anybody has high mileage on their vehicles, they can come in,” McMillen-Crouch said. “We have that JD Power (guidebook) that is used statewide and we run that and see if we can adjust their vehicles. If they have mechanical or body damage and have an estimate on it, they can bring that in and we can use that to lower their vehicles.
“I posted something on Facebook because I was just trying to get the word out. Even if you don’t have high mileage or don’t have damage but you’re still questioning the assessment, come in and see us before you go see Antonia and we’ll see if there is anything we can do to help you.”
As an example, McMillen-Crouch said one man recently came in wanting to appeal the assessed value of his truck and she was able to find three vehicles at local dealerships that were identical to his and were listed for less than that amount.
There is currently pending legislation before the Kentucky House of Representatives seeking to declare an emergency related to the increased vehicle values and to take measures to alleviate some of the associated financial stress. According to the Legislative Research Commission, House Bill 6 aims to amend KRS 132.485 to require that the average trade-in value – as opposed to the “rough” or “clean” trade-in value – be used as the standard value of a motor vehicle for property tax purposes. If the bill were passed and became law, it would also grant tax refunds for tax overpayments and require posting of the tax refund information. The changes would apply to motor vehicles assessed on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
HB 6 was introduced in the House on Jan. 10. It had its first reading from the House Committee on Committees and was returned to the committee on Feb. 2. It was then sent to the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee last Thursday, Feb. 3. Fifth District Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) said she doesn’t know when the bill might be heard on the House floor, but she does support it, especially since Kentuckians are already struggling with rising prices for gasoline and practically every other type of product.
“There are some who say, ‘Just give it time; it will work itself out,’ but so many people are getting these inflated tax bills and paying $200 more than they did last year, and it’s hurting them,” Imes said. “… There’s a huge need for it right now, and hopefully we can get something done about it. I’ve had several calls from people with tax bills that were quite a bit more this year than they were last year, and this is not a good time for that.”
