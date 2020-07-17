DOVER, Tenn. – Travelers on Fort Donelson National Battlefield roads, including sections of park roads located on Natcor Drive and Cedar streets in Dover, Tennessee, may encounter temporary delays. Drivers are cautioned to watch for road resurfacing work and road-side workers the week of July 20.
Contractors will be applying a micro-seal application to resurface all park roadways and parking areas, followed by re-striping. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic when specific areas are being resurfaced.
Resurfacing of park sections of Cedar Street and Natcor Drive are scheduled for resurfacing and striping Saturday, July 25.
Other areas where brief access closures may occur include the Graves’ Battery Loop, the Eddyville Loop Road, the River Battery Loop, and the access road to and parking at the park picnic area and comfort station.
The National Cemetery Drive will close to vehicle access at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, to avoid resurfacing during primary visitation periods. The parking for the Visitor Center and Dover Hotel areas will also require brief closure.
According to Fort Donelson Chief Ranger Bill Fields, “We look forward to this much needed road improvement project. The work is scheduled to minimize inconvenience to those utilizing the national park roads during the resurfacing.”
Once micro-sealing is completed in a specific section, it is available to traffic after only an hour.
“We do appreciate everyone’s cooperation and alertness while the work is underway. Project related signage, temporary changes to posted speed limits or lane use will be posted, and project staff will provide traffic instructions, as necessary,” Fields said.
