MURRAY — Somehow, some way, it appears Murray State University is managing to maintain respectable numbers when it comes to its enrollment prospects in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson told the university’s Board of Regents that the number of students enrolled for summer classes this year is up 8% from 2019, while numbers look strong when it comes to how the fall 2020 enrollment will look, with admissions running about 7.6% ahead of last year, and graduate student admissions are 20 to 30% ahead of last year, a year that saw the university break a five-year streak of decreases in enrollment.
“We’re not there yet,” Robertson said, particularly focusing on the fall numbers,which, in years past, had seemed to show positive signs in April only to fizzle by the time the fall semester arrived. “That’s why we’re still working very hard on this.”
Robertson said that it has taken a Herculean effort from many to put Murray State in this position, which easily could have resulted in lower numbers in the wake of all the chaos and uncertainty COVID-19 has created.
“They could have been lower and that’s why we have been doing so much follow-up work,” he said, noting that the numbers for returning students are actually down. However, that deficit has been dropping quickly, thanks to an army of university officials making phone calls and sending emails to those students. “We’ve got it down to .3%. We have really focused on our current students. Every student is receiving phone calls and these are mainly welfare calls to see how they’re doing, and it’s involved many people from different parts of the university, from development, alumni and athletics.
“They have stepped up and helped us make all of those phone calls and we hear from students daily as to how they appreciate those calls. We also send a newsletter out to our students and their parents and families and we try to have as many virtual programs as we can.”
These numbers are happening in spite of the university not being able to deploy what has been a time-honored weapon in the enrollment fight, on-campus tours. Robertson said virtual tours are being utilized online to supplement for the on-campus visits.
In addition, Murray State is also not going to be able to have its usual summer orientation activity on the campus either. This also will be done virtually. However, it does not appear that this prospect has hurt the university’s program. Robertson reported that summer orientation commitments are up 4%.
“While it’s too early to tell for sure how are numbers look, the ground being laid right now will pay big dividends later,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, remarking about another method that has been incorporated into the university’s recruiting efforts, predictive analysis, which is led by Dr. Renee Fister, a mathematics and statistics professor. “That is something we didn’t do at Murray State until 2018, and we appreciate her reports which she gives sometimes at night, during the day and even on the weekends.
“Also, we have our Yield Marketing with (Director of Communications Shawn) Touney. His office, in past years, didn’t work that closely with enrollment management, but it’s been working and will continue to work and this is not easy in this environment.”
“This is a great partnership with the Office of Marketing and Branding and it makes a significant difference. We work so well together.”
