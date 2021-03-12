MURRAY – As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a helicopter tour last week of flood damage throughout Murray and Calloway County, City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers seemed to focus on a certain area of the city that had been hit particularly hard.
It was an area that has had this problem many times —North 16th Street between the KY 121 North Bypass and Lowe’s Drive. It had been among the most photographed areas during the Feb. 28 rainstorm for print and broadcast media establishments, as well as social media sites. And it was clear that Rogers wanted something done to prevent this from happening again.
Thursday night, during the first meeting of the Murray City Council since that flooding event, the Feb. 28 flood had a significant place in the meeting.
“The most costly damage in the city was on 16th Street. We had one business that had an estimated $150,000 in damage and one right behind it had $130,000. But everyone in that area had damage,” Rogers said. “There were vehicles that were damaged. You’ve seen the pictures of the water up to the window level of the vehicles.
“So it’s quite obvious that we’re going to need to address the problem on 16th Street.”
Rogers has already initiated some action.
During Beshear’s visit, Rogers said that he was going to have an engineer take a look at the 16th Street issue, and Thursday night, he said that did happen. Bobby Dietz of Murray is an engineer for the Bacon Farmer Workman firm and he provided a brief summary of what he has discovered so far.
“We’ve looked at it enough that we think we know what is wrong. The next step would be to put in the infrastructure that would keep the water from running over 16th Street,” Dietz said. “Now, whether you do that with an upstream detention system or additional pipes downstream from 16th Street that could tie into that ditch that runs along the south end of the Walmart parking lot? We’d have to see.”
However, while North 16th seems to be the proverbial poster child for this and other major flooding events that have occurred in Murray the past several years, it is not the only place that suffered during the Feb. 28 storm that brought more than 5 inches of rain to most parts of the city.
James Oakley, the city’s stormwater coordinator, said, in all, there were 30 separate sites in Murray where damage was reported to roads and homes.
“And those are the affected areas that we were made aware of. I’m sure there were others because, basically, if you lived by a stream of any kind, it flooded and overtopped your road,” Oakley said, noting that there was one particularly surprising area where a creek overflowed its banks enough to put a road under water. “We had North Fourth and Northwood Drive (in the north side of the city). I’ve got to admit, I’ve never actually seen it cross the road there, but it did this time.
“But you have to remember that this rainfall event was extreme. It was the worst I’ve seen. Now, I’ve heard a lot of people say that many times, but I’ve never seen it this bad in the years I’ve been here.”
Oakley said the city’s street, water and gas personnel have been combining efforts to perform mitigation operations since the flood. This includes cleaning drain, examining pipe openings and even going below street level to check for issues that perhaps are hidden.
Rogers also urged all residents who experienced damage of any kind from the flood to contact City Hall at 270-762-0300. He said this could result in disaster relief aid from FEMA.
