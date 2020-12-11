MURRAY – City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said Thursday that he will not issue a mask mandate in the city, based both on legal advice, as well as what he and other city officials are seeing exhibited by residents and businesses.
Rogers addressed this in a written statement before Thursday night’s meeting of the city council. He said at least two petitions have been submitted asking for a mandate within the city, the latest of which surfaced during the day on Thursday.
“We called KLC (Kentucky League of Cities) to see what other cities are doing. First, they reminded us that there is already a mask mandate in place - issued by (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear). We were told that, to their knowledge, no city in Kentucky had issued a mask mandate. We were told that there are currently over 7,000 lawsuits filed regarding COVID-related mandates. We were further advised that if the council issued a mandate, and litigation was filed as a result thereof, that our insurance would not cover us; we’d be responsible for all costs,” Rogers said.
Rogers said efforts have been ongoing for a long time to encourage residents to wear face masks in public. During Thursday night’s meeting, he said that he and other city officials have visited some businesses to see for themselves how are citizens are doing when it comes to following Beshear’s order. He said, from what he and others have witnessed, compliance is between “95 and 98%.”
“That’s encouraging and I know it’s encouraging to the store owners, so we will continue to be encouraging people to do this,” he said during the meeting. “It seems a lot of folks don’t like being told what to do, particularly by the government, so we’re continuing to plead our case.”
In his statement, Rogers specifically noted how he and Police Chief Jeff Liles personally visited three stores in the city Wednesday, then repeated that process Thursday afternoon.
“At the first store, there was one lady without a mask. I asked her if she had a mask and she said, because of a health condition she couldn’t wear one; everyone else in the store had a mask on,” he said. “At the second, there was one couple without a mask; everyone else had a mask on. At store No. 3 —a store with hundreds of customers — there was a mother and 3 children without a mask and one young lady who put hers on when she saw Chief and me. Everyone else in the store had a mask on At all three stores, every employee was wearing a mask. I thanked the managers on duty for their efforts.”
“We made a decision to send a letter to business owners requesting help and it went to 2000 chamber members. We are asking our police officers and deputies to walk through businesses and have a presence. Also, (Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes) and I did a five-minute video for Facebook.”
Rogers also used his statement to talk about staff from both the city and county executive offices who met with larger businesses locally and what they learned from them.
“They each shared the difficulty of making sure that everyone who comes in the door wears a mask and keeps it on. When one was asked what corporate headquarters would say if they were told to enforce the mandate or close your doors, they’d say, “close the doors” because of the number of lawsuits filed due to physical altercations that resulted in injuries or even death,” he said.
Rogers noted Thursday night how the number of cases in the county has steadily risen this week, starting relatively low early in the week, then jumping to 37 earlier in the day. That put Calloway County over the 2,000 for the pandemic.
“So it’s still out there and it’s real. We’re going to continue to plead our case,” he said during Thursday night’s meeting, which was being conducted by virtual means on video in an effort to prevent spread of the disease. “Talk to anybody who has had it and they’ll tell you it’s real.”
“Also, as a former educator (former school superintendent in two western Kentucky districts, including Murray Independent), I’m really concerned about the loss of time our children have had from being out of school, particularly those younger children. If for no other reason than to get these kids back to school, we need to do what we can and wearing a mask is the simplest and No. 1 thing that we can do to protect our health, our lives and our livelihoods. We need to do this for our ourselves, our families and our community.”
On a lighter note, the word “vaccine” was mentioned Thursday evening, as in planning for when one was is available. City Administrator Jim Osborne said, while it probably would be “quite a while yet” before that would happen for city employees, he said state officials are inquiring as to what priority will be given when it comes to which employees will receive it first. Osborne also had updates on some other issues. He said the city’s franchise agreement with establishments that provide cable service is being reviewed. Although he gave no date as to when to expect that to be ready for review by the council, he said he will do what he can to present that to council members at least a month ahead of when they will vote on it.
Osborne also said that City Attorney Warren Hopkins is drafting the contract renewal with the city’s sanitation firm, Republic. He said that should be sent to Republic soon for review. That is an important thing for local recyclers because the contract also includes residential curbside recycling. Thursday night, Osborne said that the sign-up process for residents wishing to be part of this has gained momentum quickly and, as of that morning, 154 residents have signed up by phoning 270-762-0380 or online at recycling@murrayky.gov.
Osborne said that the city is still waiving late fees on utility payments and that the only thing required as of now are payments on whatever plans were developed with 500 residents who were determined to be delinquent. Osborne reported Thursday evening that the number of people who did not pay before the November deadline as 52, which he said was considered very positive. He also reminded residents that property taxes will have no penalty on them through Dec. 31.
