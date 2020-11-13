MURRAY — From time to time, City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers has used time during meetings of the Murray City Council to ask citizens to adhere to suggested guidelines medical officials say can slow the advance of COVID-19.
Thursday night, he tried one more time, but acknowledged that failure to achieve at least some progress could lead to more harsh actions soon.
“If that doesn’t work, then after Thanksgiving, we’ll take a look at something else,” Rogers said as he closed Thursday’s regular meeting of the council, a meeting that reflects the current situation in Murray and the rest of the United States, because it had to return to virtual communications after being in-person for a few months. Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department reported 46 new cases of the coronavirus locally, the highest number in a single day so far during the pandemic.
Rogers said he was addressing what he described were criticisms of why he has not opted for something more aggressive to address what he said is apparently the main reasons the virus is spreading so easily through the community —some people’s unwillingness to wear face masks in public, social distance and stay out of large gatherings.
“I spent my pre-mayoral life in the field of education and, when I was a teacher and a coach and a principal and a superintendent, and when we made rules and regulations, we also had ways to enforce those rules and knew what would happen when people violated those. This has been a predicament in this role as mayor and I am criticized often (sometimes by council members) because I don’t do more about it, and that’s OK. And I want to do more.
“Now, I can issue mandates and executive orders, but then we have to figure out how to enforce them and therein lies the issue, and we haven’t figured that out yet. What are you going to do to these people who do not wear masks and do not social distance …if we had the answer on this, we probably would have ended this pandemic several months ago across the country.”
Rogers then focused on next Friday, Nov. 20, and seemed to look at that as a key time in this pandemic. That is the last day of classes for the fall semester at Murray State University, meaning its students will be returning to their homes until at least January. Also, both Calloway County Schools and Murray Independent School District campuses will have the upcoming Thanksgiving break to limit contact to a point that at least some of the spread of the virus could be slowed.
“The biggest issue we have is continuing cases and, as you might know, we’ve had 100 cases the last three days here … 100 cases … here in our county. It just appears to me that with the schools closed and the Murray State students going home that if everyone would be more diligent in doing these things, then maybe, just maybe, between now and Thanksgiving, we could put a halt, or least put the brakes on this thing in our beloved hometown and county.”
This comes as the number of deaths in Calloway has started edging upward, a pattern medical officials say will only continue and even accelerate in coming days and weeks due to the high number of patients requiring hospital treatment. The health department reported nine Calloway residents as being in that situation Thursday, the highest number reported in a single day during the pandemic.
This comes at a time where some city residents are facing another serious challenge in the form of having utilities disconnected to their homes or rental dwellings. City Administrator Jim Osborne reported Thursday that today is the deadline for residents to have at least started trying to make payments, even partial ones. On Monday, disconnections are scheduled to begin.
This comes after the Kentucky Public Service Commission lifted a moratorium that had been in effect statewide since March in disconnecting the utilities of any homeowner or renter due to the widespread hardships being felt from not being able to produce income due to their places of work closing because of pandemic.
“Were not eager to cut anybody off and I don’t know of any utility that wants to do that either,” Osborne said Thursday. “If you can’t make a payment, please call City Hall (270-762-0300) and we will work with you on this.”
Osborne said the city has taken great effort to inform the 500 people who are delinquent on their payments. He said that each customer has received at least five notifications through a combination of phone calls, mailings or emails. He said, so far, 200 have paid in full or have begun payment plans.
“You don’t have to pay in full. You can start with $30 or $50, but the biggest thing you need to do is call,” he said.
Customers that received a letter about a delinquency on their utility bills can make a payment through the drive-through that is accessible from the Fifth Street entrance. Non-cash payments may be made by using the night drop that is located in the east lane of the drive-through, pay online at www.murrayky.gov or by telephone by phoning 1-866-957-4195.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.