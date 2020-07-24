MURRAY — Originally, nothing was really emphasized for Thursday’s meeting of the Murray City Council when it came to the “Mayor’s Report”
portion of the agenda.
However, Mayor Bob Rogers had something on his mind that he wished to express. And it did not take long to understand where he would go for the next few minutes.
“I want to talk about the COVID-19 situation,” Rogers began. “There have been approximately 60 positive cases in Calloway County these first 24 days of July and we seem to have two, three, four, as many as six cases, a day and I just want to make a request that everyone do what’s asked and what’s recommended by the health officials by wearing our masks when we are within 6 feet of someone, that we’re social distancing, using proper sanitization, what have you.
“That worked for us early. We didn’t have a lot of cases and now, whether it’s because things opened up or for whatever reason, we’re starting to have more.”
Since the last days of May, the county’s case amount has gone from less than 50 to Thursday’s new total of 136. That also includes two deaths in that time frame, bringing the county’s total to three during the pandemic.
Rogers urged residents to be mindful of next month, when local school districts, as well as Murray State University, are expected to attempt in-person classes. However, he also warned that citizens also have the power to determine whether businesses, still reeling from having been closed during March, April and May, can avoid a similar fate as the number of cases continues to rise.
“I humbly ask the businesses in town to do what’s listed on your front door, that you must have a mask on to enter. If someone refuses to do what you ask them to do, then you may refuse service,” Rogers said. “But losing a customer won’t be as harmful to your business as being shut down again and that’s what could happen if these cases continue to rise, and we don’t want that to happen. We’ve been through that. We saw what it did to our economy.”
Rogers said any business that encounters a customer choosing not to follow such guidelines and “becoming a problem” is asked to call the Murray Police Department.
“We will help you,” he said.
•••
The council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night that requests that residents of the city be exempted from a fee being imposed by the Calloway County government for 911 service.
This was discussed during the council’s last meeting two weeks earlier in which City Attorney Warren Hopkins explained that a letter city residents had received from the county property valuation office was telling them to expect a $30-per-unit charge on their tax bills in November. He said this represents the county’s ordinance fee for 911 service.
Murray, though, already has its own 911 system, and that had council members questioning the situation two weeks ago. That did not change Thursday.
“We have to start somewhere,” said Councilman Jeremy Bell, supporting the resolution, “Is this just a piece of paper with writing on it? Sure. We send these to the state all of the time. Sometimes, they pay attention to them and sometimes they don’t, but at least we are trying to send a message and that’s where it starts.
“What this resolution says is that, in fact, we are fighting for our citizens and our property owners, telling (the county government) that we disagree with them.”
Councilman Burton Young questioned why there are two systems.
“I don’t understand. It looks like we’re duplicating services,” Young said.
Rogers said that this issue was known a few months ago, but until now, it could not be discussed openly by council members because of the pandemic. Thursday marked only the second time the council has met at City Hall since the pandemic began in March.
Rogers also said that it is his understanding that this involves every county resident.
Before the council voted, Hopkins asked that an adjustment be made to the resolution to include property owners, as it originally was listing “citizens” as the people to whom this resolution was drafted, because owners of multiple areas could feel an extra effect.
The $30 charge, he emphasized, is per unit, meaning, as Rogers later explained, if someone owned an apartment complex, each unit would add $30.
“If you have 15 units, yes, that would be $30 each for those units,” he said.
