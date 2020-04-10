By
JOHN
WRIGHT
MURRAY — With social distancing and prevention of large gatherings now the rule in Kentucky because of COVID-19, the Murray City Council met Thursday night, but with members in different places.
Connected via video communications, the members managed to have their first meeting of the month of April. Not surprisingly, the ongoing pandemic took center stage as City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers addressed it in his customary mayor’s report.
“I want to commend the leadership at the state level and I want to commend our health professionals here locally, the health department, the hospital, our medical offices, all of those on the front line,” Rogers said, going on to expand his praises. “I commend our educational leaders for closing the schools and (Murray State University). I commend our first responders who are out every day. I commend the leadership and the workers of the places that have been allowed to be open. They go to work and place themselves in harm’s way so that we might get food and supplies that are necessary for us to remain at home.
“I commend all of these folks, to the truckers, to the delivery workers, to the postal workers ... all of those folks who have worked together to try and do what (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) and the health professionals have recommended.
“Particularly, I want to thank the citizens of our city and county. For the most part, they have done what they’ve been asked to do, stay home as much as possible. They’re practicing social distancing, they’re washing their hands, they’re disinfecting surfaces. I commend the senior citizen center who are feeding 136 folks every day and delivering food to them, to our school system, who are catering to 1200 to 1500 families every day Monday through Friday.
“We must continue to do the things we’re doing and we will prevail. I want to thank all of our citizens.”
Rogers also discussed how the city has received some complaints over the past few weeks from citizens concerned about social distancing not being exhibited, particularly in some of the larger establishments. He praised leadership at those businesses for expressing their desire to ensure that customers are adhering to this goal, as well as making it happen. It is an objective that many medical officials at the state, local and federal level have said is the single most important weapon in fighting COVID-19.
“When we met with them, we found out they were concerned too,” said Rogers, who along with Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, issued new guidance locally that asked residents to limit shopping ventures to one person per household, as well as limiting the number of those outings to one a week. They also asked residents to utilize online ordering to further limit customer traffic at stores.
“They’ve done a lot to try and remedy this,” Rogers said. “If you’ve been to some of these places the past few days, you may have seen that there are now barricades to limit shopping to one at a time. A lot of these folks are working really hard to try and do this, and our employers are really trying hard to keep their employees on the job and safe and where they can still get a paycheck. And that’s also what we’re trying to do here with the city, follow the rules and keep our people safe.”
Council members did approve a few items Thursday, one of the biggest being a contract with the architect for a proposed new Murray Fire Department station. That firm is RBS Design of Owensboro, which did the design work for MFD Station No. 3 on North 12th Street.
Rogers said the contract is for 1.5% less than the contract the city had with RBS for Station No. 3. That item passed unanimously.
Also on the agenda Thursday was a resolution concerning the federal BUILD grant that is attached to the expansion of U.S. 641 South from Murray to the Tennessee state line at Hazel. It was in 2018 that both the city and county governments committed $500,000 to be in the running for the grant, which was approved in December of that year.
Rogers told council members Thursday that his office received a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing how they would like to receive that money. He said that project, which will cover the final stretch from the Clarks River justs south of Murray to the state line, will be bid in late October and the proceed order should come in November.
He said once the proceed order is made, billing for the $500,000 will be made in payments, starting in early 2021. Two payments will be expected in fiscal year 2021, he said, meaning the council members will need to budget for that.
Another resolution was also passed, again unanimously, Thursday and it concerned how community block development grants would be procured going forward. City Administrator Jim Osborne said this goes back to 1985 when the city received another such grant and, at that time, adopted an ordinance pertaining to the procurement codes of that particular grant.
He said that after talking with City Attorney Warren Hopkins, it was decided that the ordinance from 1985 needed to be changed. Included in that change is the procurement bid for such grants that had been $7,500. It will now go to the state-mandated amount of $30,000. n
