MAYFIELD – Murray Mayor Bob Rogers filed for re-election Wednesday, while Clif Darnell filed to challenge him.
Rogers was elected in 2018 after facing off against Ed Davis in the general election. Darnell also ran for mayor in 2018, but he came in third in that year’s primary. While Murray’s mayoral race is non-partisan, only two candidates can be on the ballot in the general election, so the two candidates who receive the highest totals in the May primary move on to the general ballot in November.
“After much thought, many prayers, and numerous conversations and with the full support of my wife, Gayle, I have decided to file the necessary paperwork to be a candidate in the 2022 mayoral elections,” Rogers said. “These last three years have been very challenging because of Briggs & Stratton closing, COVID, marches and protests and just a lot of things that are going on in our country and state,” Rogers said. “It was very challenging to keep things running in the city when so many people had to stay home, but things are starting to move a little bit and we’ve got some projects underway. We’ve got a (challenge fixing the Central Park swimming pool and other facilities) and we’ve got some road challenges and the challenges of fixing the infrastructure in the city. So I just made a decision last week that I would file again, and if it is the peoples’ will, serve another term if that is their wish.”
The protests to which Rogers referred occurred mostly in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, as well as from people on both sides of the debate of whether the Confederate memorial featuring a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee should be moved from Murray’s courthouse square. Darnell said one of the many issues he plans to talk about during his campaign is that he thinks the city needs a strong contingency plan in case violence should break out at any possible downtown protest in the future.
Darnell grew up in Murray and graduated from Murray State University in 2009 with a degree in history and a minor in political science. He said he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001-2006, which included a deployment to Iraq in 2003.
Darnell said he thinks the city’s recent takeover of the parks system and the dissolution of the former city-county park was a bad idea, arguing that it is a symptom of the city and county governments not working together as he thinks they should. He said he thinks this problem applies to many other issues as well.
“The city, the county and the university (all need) to come together and figure out what’s best for everyone and what’s best for the most people,” Darnell said. “That’s something that simply does not happen right now, and (that must happen) in order to move the city and the county (and Murray State) in the right direction. … Right now, I feel like we’re really moving in a direction where the city wants to be independent of the county and the county wants to operate independently of the city – and that’s just asinine because the city is in the county! So it doesn’t make any sense.”
