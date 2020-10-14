MURRAY — As a former educator, Bob Rogers says he is the last person that would want to rain on the proverbial parade of children.
Halloween would qualify as such a time, where children dress in different costumes and make their travels throughout their communities to say those time-honored words to the houses they visit — “Trick or Treat!” However, this year is different, and Rogers knows it too well. Being an educator is much different than being a city’s mayor, which is the position he now holds and it covers a much wider area.
And the presence of COVID-19 this year is causing Rogers and others in similar positions to perform a delicate dance.
“Nobody wants to keep kids from having a good time,” Rogers said Tuesday, several days after he addressed the Halloween situation during a Murray City Council meeting, where he talked about how the city received some guidance several days earlier from the Kentucky Department of Public Health as to how cities and towns should handle this occasion this year.
During a September council meeting, Rogers announced that the city would not be officially setting Halloween hours, as has been a custom in the city for several years, because it was seeking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has infected about 800 Calloway Countians since entering the community in March, about 750 of which were reported since the end of May.
Instead, he said the city was promoting the annual Trail of Treats event at Central Park, which has a plan that has been approved by the Calloway County Health Department, the office designated as having the final say on local events and activities by the state department.
“We’re not saying that you can’t go ‘Trick or Treating,’” he said Tuesday. “But we are saying that, as far as the city sanctioning it, we just think everybody should move on with those guidelines that are provided by the Kentucky Public Health Department and take advantage of the opportunity that’s been approved by the local health department that is sponsored by the local park department. That way, there won’t be as much face-to-face contact.”
The state guidelines are listed on the city government website, www.murrayky.gov. The Department of Public Health said that the recommendations may change later in the month as more is learned about the virus.
It begins with face coverings being worn at all times during any event or activity, sanitizing hands often and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.
Specifically referring to Halloween, the guidance recommends:
• Place individual wrapped candy outside of homes, namely on porches, driveways or tables.
• For homeowners, maintain a distance of at least six feet from anyone not residing in the residence.
• Children should always wear face coverings; Halloween masks do not count as face coverings.
• Children should have clean hands before and after touching wrapped candy.
• Make Trick-or-Treat ventures in family groups and do not congregate in large groups.
• Children should make Trick-or-Trick ventures in their own neighborhoods. Do not travel to other neighborhoods.
• Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything.
• Avoid high-risk activities, including traditional door-to-door visits, Trunk-or-Treat events with large groups in parking lots, costume parties, haunted houses, hayrides/tractor rides, traveling to fall festivals in neighboring communities and any event with large crowds.
The guidance also gives ideas on safe alternatives to keep the Halloween spirit fresh. These include:
• Carving/decorating pumpkins for display.
• Decorating homes/living spaces.
• Virtual Halloween contests.
• Watching Halloween movies with people of the household.
• Scavenger hunt for Halloween treats in and around homes.
• Drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distanced.
The last of these appears to apply to the Trail of Treats that is scheduled for the late afternoon and early evening of Oct. 30 at Central Park. Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said the plan for this, featuring a drive-through format in which participants will remain in their vehicles, was approved by the Calloway County Health Department.
“I really zeroed in on two of the things the public health department put out,” Rogers said. “Don’t congregate in large groups (while going through a neighborhood. Do your ‘Trick or Treating’ in family groups. The other is don’t travel to other neighborhoods. If people would do those things, we’re going to be in good shape I think.”
While he admitted that it might seem mean-spirited, Rogers said homeowners also have the right to declare their dwellings off limits to “Trick or Treaters.” He said that, historically, the universal signal for this is a dark porch with the porch lights off.
“I think these guidelines are suggesting that people going door to door and having people answering the door is not the best way to travel this year,” Rogers said, referring to Calloway County’s current numbers. “We had 125 cases from (Oct. 5-11). Now, from what I’ve been told, we now have the 23rd highest number of cases in Kentucky (with eight reported Tuesday by the health department, the county has now had 785 total cases during the pandemic). We’ve got to be doing better than that.”
Rogers reiterated what he said last week during the council meeting, that any ideas for Halloween-related activities have to be approved by the local health department. He said he knows of at least one church that has approached the city about having an event; he said that church was immediately referred to the Calloway County Health Department, which can be reached by calling 270-753-3381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.