MURRAY – Winfield Rose has resigned from the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees, which means the board will soon have two new members.
In an email to the Ledger & Times, Rose said he hand-delivered his letter of resignation to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes around noon Monday. Former trustee Mark Kennedy submitted his letter of resignation on March 12, and the board chose two applicants to submit for his replacement at its May meeting. The board has sent those two names – Lance Allison and Levi Weatherford – to Imes so he and the county magistrates can decide who to confirm as the next trustee.
When contacted by telephone Tuesday, CCPL Board Chair Riley Ramsey said he was not aware that Rose had resigned. He said he would let the other trustees discuss the issue, but he believed the board would likely resubmit whichever nominee is not chosen by the fiscal court to replace Kennedy. By statute, the board must submit two names for each available seat.
“I would have to confirm with the rest of the board members, but I would probably, to save time, take one of the nominees which was already submitted,” he said. “We put everyone in order (of preference), and we took our No. 1 and 2 to (the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives).”
Along with former trustees Joseph Walker and Mark Kennedy, Rose was one of three trustees who were simultaneously appointed in May 2018 by former Judge-Executive Larry Elkins after three trustees abruptly resigned from the board. Those trustees included the late Ricky Lamkin, who was board president at the time, Jeff Gentry and Larry Tucker.
Walker had submitted his name for consideration to be reappointed to his expiring seat, but withdrew his name in August 2019 due to health concerns. He died less than two months later in October 2019.
In his resignation letter, Rose alluded to his sometimes difficult relationship with other board members as they disagreed on exactly what the library’s future should look like.
“It is with mixed emotions that I hereby resign from the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees, effective immediately. I say ‘mixed emotions’ because I always have believed in civic engagement and community service. This community has been kind to me and my family the 41 years we have lived here. I taught at Murray State for 39 years, we raised our family here, and we have grown old here. The opportunity to serve on the CCPL board arose at the time I was retiring from the university, and it seemed a good opportunity to give back to our community.
“We have made some progress but it has been costly. Very costly. In every case, it has been like trying to roll a boulder up a mountain. The library’s problems are legion: the Open Meetings Act, nonexistent board leadership, a ‘penny-pinching’ attitude among board members and poor library leadership. These have led to frequent turnover on the board, so new people come on but need time to learn and understand the situation, and then resign from frustration. I wonder how long it has been since anyone served a full term.
“In the past seven months I have had two health scares, the second last Friday evening. I am still alive but do not need the extremely toxic CCPL situation in my life. I thought it was the right thing to do at the time, but agreeing to serve was one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”
Rose ended by thanking Imes and saying he was grateful for the opportunity to get to know him better, as well as the chance to work with Kennedy and Walker.
