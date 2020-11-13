MURRAY — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled or postponed many annual traditions this year. The latest events on the coronavirus “hit list” are the Rotary Club of Murray’s Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast and the Light Up Murray Christmas Parade.
Rotary Club of Murray President Carmen Garland said the ham breakfast was originally set to be held this Saturday in the Murray Middle School cafeteria. She said it has been postponed until at least the spring because of the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, especially with schools currently being closed to in-person instruction. Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons, who is also a Rotarian, had agreed to let the club use the MMS cafeteria some time ago, but Garland said the club would not ask to open the school solely for the purpose of holding an event.
“We went ahead and passed out tickets and had everything ready to go, and then when we got the memo about the schools being closed, we just didn’t want to put Mr. Samons in a difficult position. We would have never put him in that position,” Garland said.
The decision to cancel the Christmas parade was finalized at Monday’s board meeting, Garland said. Kelly Forster, committee chair for the Christmas parade, said the committee was told by the health department in early October that it would be very difficult to go forward with the parade as it is traditionally staged. However, the committee heard about the concept of a “reverse parade” from Henderson’s plans to do one. That would have involved setting up floats at different locations along a parade route and allowing the public to drive through the route and look at them.
“At that point, we still felt very strong, and with the dynamic of the world at that point six weeks ago, we felt comfortable to try something different, or at least attempt to still bring something to the community because, as a club, we do feel very strongly about this event,” Forster said. “So we went forward with the planning, and the logistics were definitely more difficult, but we were still hoping to provide something. Once the schools shut down and went to NTI a couple of weeks ago, and then our Rotary Club stopped meeting in person, we were growing more and more concerned about what the landscape in relation to COVID and the different regulations were going to be.”
Forster said that before the parade was canceled, the logistics of setting the display spots up were proving to be a bit more difficult than anticipated, but Rotarians still planned to work through it with the assistance of others in the community. However, the status of the event was more in doubt after Henderson canceled its parade and the Veterans Day parade in Murray was also canceled, Forster said.
“I actually had a phone call set up with the health department to discuss what was going on with our parade; that was actually set up for Monday,” Forster said. “We had our board meeting on Monday, and after a couple of weeks of very difficult thinking and praying hard on it, we felt strongly about going forward with canceling the parade. The main reason is because things are constantly changing and we are living in this world of flux and unknowns and a little bit of fear. With us not knowing what could be coming with different regulations and different rules, it didn’t feel right to continue to put the potential participants and the club in a position to work toward some thing that could probably end up being canceled.
“It was not an easy decision, as this is an event we all look forward to, but after speaking with the health department, they thanked me and the club for that decision to go forward with canceling the parade.”
Forster added that she immediately emailed all the participants that had already signed up to inform them as soon as the decision was made, and she also updated the website to announce registration is closed.
Garland said that especially with half of Murray’s Rotarians being 65 or older and more of a risk for contracting the virus, it seemed unfair for them to have to enforce the rules and make sure all the people putting floats and displays together were properly attired with masks and were keeping an appropriate distance from each other.
“Locally, with our numbers rising daily and the state being declared as a danger zone, more or less, it wasn’t the best decision in terms of our hearts, but it was the best decision out of concern for our community,” Garland said. “We will just have to hope for things to be much, much better next year.”
Garland said she wanted to thank Murray Electric System General Manager Tony Thompson for agreeing to sponsor the parade at the beginning of the planning process.
“Without hesitation, he jumped right in and said they would be happy to sponsor the parade,” Garland said. She said she also wanted to thank Rotary Past President James Gallimore, owner of Gallimore Electrical Contractors, who also had agreed to co-sponsor the parade.
Forster moved to Murray about three years ago, and this would have been her third year chairing the parade committee. When she took over that responsibility in 2018 from previous parade chair Erin Carrico, Forster said she wanted to do her part to be a committed Rotarian, and she also knew how much the parade meant to the community.
“I saw the impact it had on the community during the holiday season and the enjoyment it brought, and I wanted to be a part of it,” Forster said. “I really do want to express how difficult a decision this was to go forward with the cancellation. This year for a lot of us has been a year full of change and preparing to have to change again to prepare for something different and never knowing what might come next. So it was difficult, but I thank the community for their support of the event as we usually have it, and I look forward to hopefully hosting it again next year.”
