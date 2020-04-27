MURRAY – While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the Rotary Club of Murray’s plans to collaborate with the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center to donate picnic tables and benches to two local organizations, the project was finally completed late last week.
The benches and tables will go to Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation and the Arboretum at Murray State University. Don Rowlett, who is the director of club service for the local Rotary board, said that in the spring of 2019, he became concerned that severe cuts to the shop supply budget for the Area Technology Center – which is a joint venture between the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts –could hamper student training. He said he and other Rotarians developed a grant proposal that would supply monies for supplies and small equipment for two of the seven programs at the local school.
Rowlett said the plan for the grant was that students in the carpentry and welding programs would benefit from the supplies and equipment and would learn valuable skills while building picnic tables and benches for the Rotary Club to place locally. The grant was approved by the District Rotary and began in December 2019. The Murray club planned to provide a total of $3,000, while the District Rotary club would provide a $3,000 match when the project was completed, he said. The ATC students, who are from both local high schools, worked to build four picnic tables and five benches through the grant project, Rowlett said.
Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said he was happy to accept three picnic tables and two benches for use at the park.
Dava Hayden, an instructor at Murray State and manager of the Pullen Farm – where the arboretum is located – said she was pleased that one picnic table and three benches would be used at the arboretum for outdoor classes held through the Hutson School of Agriculture and for public use.
“I’m super thankful that we get to have them; it’s awfully nice and generous of the Rotary Club to consider us to utilize these benches,” Hayden said. “We do get probably 200 or more visitors every day at the arboretum, so they are going to be used wisely and frequently. I do plan on putting them into our new addition of the sensory garden.
“It is a garden that we were supposed to have a grand opening for this May. That has now been postponed to a later date, but I see a project made by kids, to be used by kids, as a wonderful aspect of that sensory garden because it is geared toward our younger generation. I like to educate and sign and put markers on benches and plants to let (the public) know the history behind the plants or materials in the arboretum, so this is going to have a nice history that goes along with it.”
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic unfortunately forced schools to close before the project was finished, but Rowlett said Rotarians and ATC faculty were able to bring it to completion last week. ATC Principal Dan Hicks said he was grateful the students were included.
“We were honored that the local Rotary Club decided to partner with us at the Murray-Calloway Area Tech Center to try to help our school out, plus to try to help some other entities in the community that needed help,” he said. “It’s always great to work with the community in any way we can.”
ATC welding teacher Chris Rose said students had a great experience with the project.
“We certainly appreciate Mr. Rowlett and the Rotary Club for providing us the opportunity to showcase what our students can do in our classes and to help us out with the financial side of it and supporting our programs through purchasing the materials we needed to assemble and build these,” Rose said. “The assembly really came from Mr. Rowlett and Mr. Hicks because we had just started assembling some of this stuff when we had to shut down (because of the pandemic). We were probably about three-quarters of the way though (at that time).”
Brian Provine, the carpentry teacher at the ATC, also said he appreciated the Rotary Club giving the students a hands-on project.
“I just wish our students could have finished,” Provine said. “I had some that were definitely disappointed when it was cut short because they were knee-deep in the project.”
Provine said it is not unusual for the welding and carpentry classes to collaborate on a project, and it is always an enriching experience for the students.
“A lot of times, we’ll work together and need something from one another,” Provine said. “That’s what’s great about it, is that students get to see the need for both services.”
Rowlett, who previously worked at the ATC, said he was glad to facilitate the writing and implementation of the grant.
“I was a former technology teacher at the Murray Area Technology Center and then went on to be the principal at Paducah Area Technology Center,” Rowlett said. “Having worked with students in my 30-year career, I know just how critical it is to have shop supplies in order to teach skills to students. Without supplies to work with, students are not able to gain the skills needed to prepare them for the world of work.
“Our local Rotary club and the district, state and international Rotary believes in providing educational opportunities and training to young people. This grant has helped our local school to provide opportunities to learn skills and actually apply those skills while building these picnic tables and benches. It is a win-win situation for both the school and the Murray Rotary Club. The grant allows the Rotary Club to fulfill its educational mission and the students have been able to gent hands-on experience. The grant will also benefit the people in our community who will use these tables and benches for years to come.”
