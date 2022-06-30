MURRAY - The Rotary Club of Murray held its 96th annual banquet Tuesday in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. During their annual banquet, the Humanitarian Award for Service Above Self is presented, along with naming the Rotarian of the Year.
The Rotary Club of Murray has been presenting the Humanitarian Award since 1982. The nominee must be a resident of Calloway County; demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping others; and the service rendered should be on a continuing basis. This year’s Humanitarian Award was presented to Mike Faihst.
Faihst works at the Downtown Farmer’s Market every Saturday. He helps with Easter on the Square and is Santa Paws for the Humane Society. He volunteers at Need Line, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and for Freedom Fest. He is the chairman of the Murray City Board of Zoning Adjustments and treasurer of the Murray-Calloway County Salvation Army.
The Rotarian of the Year was presented to Stuart Alexander. This award has been presented since 1992. Those who have received this award have gone above and beyond in their role as a member of the Rotary Club for the current club year.
Alexander is a Paul Harris Fellow and the club will make with a $1,000 donation or two $500 donations in the his honor to a local charity of his choice.
Alexander has been a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Murray and was a huge asset in promoting the District Annual Fund Match program in order for the club to be named, once again, a star club. He helped complete Paul Harris Fellows for several members, and was recognized at this year’s district conference as he completed his quest to become a major donor to The Rotary Foundation.
At the conclusion of the banquet, the new club president, Kelly Forster, was handed the gavel by last year’s president, Robin Esau.
