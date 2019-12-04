MURRAY – The Rotary Club of Murray and CFSB team up to host the fifth annual Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec.7. The parade route will start on 10th Street and continue down Main Street, past the court square toward Briggs & Stratton.
“Bring your family and friends to enjoy the festive floats built and represented by your local businesses and organizations,” a news release said. “If you are unable to attend the parade, you can enjoy the parade on social media, streamed live on the Rotary Club of Murray’s Facebook page.”
Each parade participant will be decorating their floats and vehicles with holiday themes and lights to “Light up Murray,” helping to bring that special Christmas spirit to downtown. Santa’s Sleigh, sponsored by Gallimore Electric, is sure to get everyone excited for the Christmas season, the release said.
The crowd will be able to vote for their favorite float with David Taylor’s Text-to-Vote. The number to text and vote will be revealed at the beginning and throughout the parade. The float with the most votes will be given a trophy courtesy of the Rotary Club of Murray.
For more information, visit murraychristmasparade.com.
