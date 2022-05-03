MAYFIELD – The international evangelical crisis intervention Samaritan’s Purse is planning to build a subdivision in Mayfield to replace a number of homes that were destroyed by last December’s tornado.
According to its website, Samaritan’s Purse is a “nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ.” Franklin Graham is the president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham.
Jeff Graham, who is not related Billy or Franklin Graham, is the program manager with the organization’s North American ministries. He said the rebuild program comes into communities following major disasters like heavy straight-line winds, tornadoes, hurricanes and flash floods after Samaritan’s Purse has already responded with its disaster relief team.
“At certain points (in situations like Mayfield’s), there’s a realization that there’s a greater need than just a cleanup, and that’s when there will be discussions that will begin to take place regarding whether this would be a place we could do some sort of a rebuild program,” Graham said. “It’s based on need and the number of persons impacted. It’s also based on donor response (and whether or not there are) funds available. Of course, as an organization, we’re seeking to follow God and we’re certainly praying and looking to be wise and discerning as to where and how we should help.”
Graham said that within the first 24 hours of the Dec. 10 tornado – which had a path of more than 200 miles – the organization had deployed disaster relief teams on to Mayfield, Bowling Green and Dawson Springs. Less than three weeks later, Samaritan’s Purse’s leadership had decided there would be a rebuild project in Mayfield. Currently, Graham said staff members are on site working out of the Mayfield Assembly of God Church, which has served as the base of operations for the volunteers.
Graham said residents who lost their homes can apply to participate in the rebuild program, and the organization hopes to assist up to 200 homeowners with repair and/or new construction projects. Samaritan’s Purse also has a furniture replacement program, and they hope to assist up to 400 homeowners or renters who lost most of their belongings. Graham said the rebuild project is expected to take place across from Mayfield’s YMCA.
“We’re finalizing the purchase on that property, and we’ll be able to have 50 half-acre building sites,” Graham said. “The property is adjacent to the city; it’s not in the city limits, but it’s right at the city, so it’s very, very convenient for folks that were impacted right in town and lost their homes.”
Graham said that while some former homeowners will likely move in to the subdivision, Samaritan’s Purse is primarily looking to assist residents who were renters because many of them are currently displaced and are living in motels, tiny houses or with family members because they have nowhere else to go. He said the families who lost their homes will not only get new two or three-bedroom homes – and some with four bedrooms – but they will have added protection in case of future severe weather. All the houses will have a built-in safe room
“It’s an interior room; it’s a bathroom utility room that is a complete concrete structure that the home is built around,” Graham said. “It will stand up to an EF-5 tornado. We think that’s just really important. We don’t build those everywhere, but whenever there’s a big wind event like this, we include this in our homes. We’ve been doing these for a lot of years, primarily across the South.”
Graham said Samaritan’s Purse is also prepared to supply up to 100 fiberglass, underground storm shelters in homeowners’ back yards within 20-30 feet of the houses.
Graham said there is no set timeline and will largely depend on the applications they receive. He said groups or individuals can support the community in several ways. He encouraged people to pray for the affected families, and anyone interested in volunteering can go to samaritanspurse.org and click on the tab at the top that says “Get Involved.” He said they will begin receiving the first group of volunteers on May 8.
Anyone wanting to make financial contributions can do so at the website and designate money for the “Western Kentucky Rebuild.” This will help pay for the rebuild staff and the volunteers working primarily in Graves, Fulton and Marshall counties and nearby adjoining counties that might also need help.
For anyone affected by the tornado who is interested in the assistance programs, they may call 828-588-4663 or email USDisasterRecovery@samaritan.org.
