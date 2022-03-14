MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons announced at Thursday’s board meeting that Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, will be NTI days for the district.
The board approved the 2021-22 revised calendar to include make-up days. Samons recommended that March 25, which was originally scheduled as a planning day, be used as a make-up day for a day lost in January. The last day for students will still be May 20.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the MISD as noted by Board Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch, “Murray Middle School is located at the corner of Eighth and Main Streets. There has been a school building on that site since 1872. The cornerstone of the current building says 1922, and this year that’s 100 years.”
In honor of the occasion, the district commissioned alumnus Abby Murdock to draft a new district logo. Three options were presented to the board. Following a discussion, the board suggested changes and requested that Murdock draft a new logo.
The board approved a new job description for the Den Youth Services Coordinator position at Murray High School. Samons advised that Janeann Turner has announced her retirement.
“Because we had a quality person in the position, the position evolved over time and the job description no longer reflects (what the position entails),” Samons advised. “We had a very simple, shorter job description, and she showed us what that job can accomplish. She is an outstanding individual and I wish her much happiness in retirement.”
The final action item was the first reading of Revision to Policy #08.113 Graduation Requirements. Samons advised that the revisions reflect “little tweaks,” specifically, one incidence of changing the word “courses” to “credits” in order to clarify the policy.
MHS Principal Tony Jarvis explained, “The issue we found was that some students would take a one-semester dual credit course – which is not a full credit, it is a half credit to us – so they were coming up shy of the eight credits. As the policy reads, they had eight courses but not eight full credits.”
The board recognized the district’s school nurses, Emily Hill, Andrea White and Jennifer Waldrop, and the MHS swim team was also recognized for their performance at both the regional and state tournaments.
The next MISD board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.