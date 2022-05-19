MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Wednesday that the Murray Police Department had investigated a case of alleged terroristic threatening against the district.
“The administration of Murray Middle School was notified of possible threatening statements made by a juvenile enrolled at MMS,” Samons said in an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon. “After obtaining the information, the School Resource Officer began an investigation into the validity of the claim. Once confirmed, the incident was reported to the Murray Police Department.
“As a result of the investigation, the charge of Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree will be sought against the juvenile. Murray Independent Schools appreciates the quick response, support, and investigation by the SRO and the Murray Police Department which led to a swift resolution of this matter.
“MISD wishes to inform families that there were no threatening statements made toward particular students and would like to remind everyone that threats and threatening statements should never be made and such statements have consequences.
“Also, I am thankful for the quick response by our staff, students, and local law enforcement.
“All district schools and programs will continue normal operations for the remainder of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.