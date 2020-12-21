MURRAY – Murray Main Street and the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau are collaborating on “The Santa Cruise in MKY” today and tomorrow.
Children and families are encouraged to watch as Santa Claus cruises through their neighborhoods from 2:30-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22. To check out the route, go to the “Downtown Murray Kentucky” or “Visit Murray, Kentucky” Facebook pages. To live track Santa’s cruise, follow the Instagram pages at @MurrayKentucky or @DowntownMurray.
The cruise is sponsored by The Murray Bank.
