MAYFIELD – Murray’s Santa Claus celebrated “Christmas in July” in Mayfield Tuesday with Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear as they tried to boost the spirits of families still dealing with the aftermath of the December tornado outbreak.
Dozens of families who lost their homes packed into the meeting room at the Purchase Area Development District office’s meeting room to receive gifts and shoes for the children, as well as free food. Santa Claus, who can be seen each year at the end of the Rotary Club of Murray’s Christmas parade, previously handed out gifts with the Beshears last year at Kenlake State Resort Park a couple of weeks after the Dec. 10 tornado and right before Christmas. He said he was honored to be asked again by the Governor’s Office to assist with a couple of Christmas in July events this week. That included not only the event in Mayfield, but also one in Dawson Springs on Monday.
“Doing things to make people happy is a special time for me all year round,” Santa said.
Britainy Beshear welcomed the large crowd and said she hoped to bring some out-of-season Christmas joy to their week.
“We’re here to celebrate Christmas in July, and I will tell you what, yesterday was my birthday and never in a million years did I think I would see Santa on my birthday,” she said. “So let’s thank him for coming in from his beach vacation!”
“We are so excited that you are here today, and to all these kids that have been through so much, I hope today is a good day – one where we can take a day of good memories and stack it on another day of good memories, and maybe on another day of good memories,” Gov. Beshear said. “And ultimately, (I hope) those good times are more than any of the trauma that I think everybody here has been through.”
During a media briefing, Britainy said donations came from all over Kentucky, the U.S. and even the world after the tornado happened right before Christmas, adding up to about 200,000 toys. Her husband said that with all those donations, the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive was able to not only make sure displaced children were able to receive gifts for Christmas, but that they were able to receive more gifts at seven different Christmas in July events in western Kentucky in the last few days. Besides Dawson Springs and Mayfield, the tour included stops in Madisonville, Campbellsville, Bowling Green and Bremen. They also visited families at Gilbertsville’s Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park later Tuesday afternoon.
“We want to make sure all these toys get into the hands of children in western Kentucky,” the first lady said. “It’s also important that we make sure that we go to a lot of locations in western Kentucky because transportation can be challenging. People work, and so we’re trying to get around to as many communities as we can to make sure everybody has an opportunity.”
“This is very personal to me,” the governor said. “My dad’s from Dawson Springs; we lost 70% of that town. My mom’s from Bowling Green; we lost whole families there. My uncle’s from Bremen; we lost two cousins there. These communities are ones that I’ve known my entire life, and we’re going to make sure that we’re here not just for Christmas and not just Christmas in July, but until every home and every life is as rebuilt as possible.”
While the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive is no longer accepting donations, the public is still encouraged to donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The governor said between that fund, the legislation that created the West Kentucky SAFE (State Aid Funding for Emergencies) fund, federal dollars and money from the American Red Cross, almost $200 million has been put toward tornado relief in Kentucky so far. He said those funds have helped pay for utilities, economic development, housing and funeral costs, and he expects about 300 homes to be rebuilt in the next year-and-a-half.
Among the hundreds in attendance Tuesday were Mayfield residents Tina and Larry Potter and their grandsons, 4-year-old Justin and 2-year-old John. Tina said they are currently living in a donated small camper on their brother-in-law’s pasture in Hickory, and they have signed up to be included in the subdivision being built by Samaritan’s Purse. After having lived through the tornado, Tina said Justin still gets anxious any time there is heavy wind or threatening weather, and she said they were glad to be able to come to town Tuesday to do something fun.
“When we come through town,” Tina said, “(Justin) always tells us, ‘It’s broken; it’s still broken, we’ve got to fix it.’ … (Christmas in July) was wonderful because this is actually the first time that we’ve gotten out for him to do something and to get to see Santa Claus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.