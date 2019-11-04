MURRAY — A candlelight remembrance ceremony was held Saturday night in Chestnut Park in Murray to remember those who have been lost to suicide.
The ceremony was hosted by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County (SPCCC), and there, members of the community gathered to bring awareness to the issue. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to share memories of the ones they love during the ceremony.
“We are here tonight for two main reasons; the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County is co-chaired by John Dale and myself,” said SPCCC co-chair Pat Harrington. “Our mission for tonight is to have each one of us who are a member of a club nobody wants to belong to—a survivor of suicide loss—to make sure we leave here tonight knowing we are not alone through our journey, and leave with hope in our hearts. We also want to honor the memory – not necessarily the manner of death, but the lives and personality and the good works that our loved ones did before their death.”
After the presentation of the flag and the pledge of allegiance from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291, the Calloway County Choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by a prayer from Dale.
“We pray that you would bless this gathering, that we may have a greater degree of hope,” Dale said in his invocation. “That we will have fond memories, and that you will comfort and bless every heart who is troubled because of the untimely deaths of loved ones.”
Mindy Parker, a two-time survivor of suicide loss, read a poem, “Gift of Hope” by Rhonda Abotomey.
“We come together, linked by deep common threads of suffering, and even deeper threads of resilience and connection,” Parker read. “Together in your suffering and survival, there is time to nurture and encourage. Conquering this bushfire through spirit and passion. Pillars of strength, warriors of quiet invisible force, expressing the most basic of human needs; love and care, a banquet of soul food; sustenance for the days ahead. People in action powered by huge hearts, poetry in motion. Testament to the power of compassion and the priceless gift of hope.”
Michelle Hansen, director of the Calloway County Family Resource and Youth Service Center and a member of SPCCC, read an excerpt of an article “Suicide is a Death Like No Other” from Psychology Today.
“Grief is a universal experience all human beings encounter. Though death inevitably touches our lives, research shows that many people grieve in varying and different ways,” Hansen read. “…Grieving the death of a loved one is never easy. Suicide, however, has been described as a death like no other, and it truly is. Suicide stuns with soul-crushing surprise, leaving family and friends not only grieving the unexpected death, but confused and lost by its haunting loss. If you are a survivor or suicide loss, we want to encourage you to care for yourself by grounding yourself. It may be very painful, but you must learn to hold tightly to the truth that you are not responsible for your loved one’s suicide in any way, shape or form.
“Don’t put a limit on your grief. Grieve in your own way, on your own time frame. It will take time to find a place for your sadness and loss. It may even take more time for you to feel hope again, or envision possibilities.”
Hansen said it is important, when ready, for survivors to mark important dates of a passed loved one, and help celebrate their life on those days with family and friends. She also stressed the need for those grieving such a loss to seek support.
“Make connections, consider joining a support group such as NAMI here in our local community,” Hansen said. “The environment can provide a mutually supportive, reassuring, healthy environment unlike anywhere else. And give yourself permission to cry, to laugh, to seek professional help if you need it. Remember that you are moving through the most difficult of losses and you can take control of the path of healing.”
During the candlelight ceremony, Harrington spoke briefly on those groups that are most prone to suicide, including veterans and people ages 10-24.
“Veterans are a high risk suicide group; children ages 10 to 24 are a high risk group,” Harrington said. “Young adults with families, 25 to 34, are a high-risk group. It goes on and one until you get above 65, which are also a high risk group. So it is all people like us who are at a high risk for suicide, and those families of people who have died by suicide are at a very high risk. That is why we need nights like this, and we need support groups and we need to lean upon each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.