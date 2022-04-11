MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 167, a bill related to libraries, Friday afternoon. In his veto statement, Beshear wrote SB 167 “threatens the space libraries occupy in our communities as places where everyone is welcome to freely access and exchange information, regardless of political viewpoint.”
Citing its passage by significant margins in both the State Senate (20:10) and House of Representatives (52:37), Sen. Jason Howell (R) and Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R), believe the veto will be overridden later on this week when legislators return for the final two days of the session.
The bill provides fiscal courts the option of adopting an alternative appointment process for members on their county’s Public Library Board of Trustees through the passage of a resolution. Currently, when a trustee’s term expires, the board recommends two people, who are vetted by the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives, to the county judge-executive and the fiscal court for approval; if both candidates are rejected, the process begins again. Under SB 167, boards have the opportunity to repeat that process one time; if no candidate is selected from those recommended, the judge-executive, with the approval of the fiscal court, may select “individuals of his or her choosing” to fill the vacancy.
Beshear expressed concerns that the change could politicize libraries, “(SB) 167 threatens the non-political nature of public library boards by granting county judge-executives and fiscal courts the power to hand-pick public library board trustees.”
Calloway County Public Library Executive Director Mignon Reed and CCPL Trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams are also concerned about the bill politicizing public libraries and the long-term implications thereof.
“I believe public libraries and their boards of trustees should not be part of politics. This bill opens up that possibility,” Hays-Adams said in an email. “Library board trustees should be people who are passionate about the role a public library plays in our community, people who are committed to making sure the library is successful in meeting the needs of the public. … A public library has nothing to do with politics or a particular political party.”
Establishing an alternative appointment process for trustees is not the only change to the functioning of library boards established by the bill. It also requires fiscal court approval for capital expenditures greater than $1M. Any projects approved prior to enactment are exempt from this provision.
Howell explained that this provision was one of the reasons why he supports the bill. “The prevailing logic on this is that library boards have taxation authority and decision-making with no direct accountability to the voters and the taxpayers,” he said. “By working the fiscal courts into this process, it brings some accountability back to the taxpayers.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes echoed similar sentiments regarding the expansion of fiscal court oversight, “The foundational theory behind it is that it is good government because an elected official of some sort needs to have some say and control over tax expenditures. That’s a general principle of government, that’s the way it ought to be and, quite frankly, that’s not the way this is right now.”
In an emailed response, Reed wrote, “Libraries are already ACCOUNTABLE to elected officials by law.” She also noted tax raises must be approved by the fiscal court along with trustee appointments and annual budgets.
Howell acknowledged the “ups and downs” the county has been through over expanding our library but said, he believes, the task has been handled in a responsible way; however, he noted, “That’s not the case in other parts of the state.
“In one part of the state, a library board was sitting on, I believe, a $6M surplus, did a $10M renovation to a building that was 10 years old. (They) bonded to do it and didn’t use any of the tax money. So, not everybody handles things as fiscally responsible as we do here in western Kentucky. This (bill) is something that I think probably affects other places more than it will us.”
Similarly, Mary Beth Imes said, “I don’t think we have any problem in Calloway County, but apparently some of the other counties had a big problem with it. It’s just like with anything else, it’s about accountability.”
As introduced, the bill called for the disbanding of all library boards statewide, allowed one opportunity for boards to make recommendations before the judge-executive would be allowed to choose whomever they wanted and limited the monetary threshold for capital expenditures requiring fiscal court approval to $500,000. Through amendments and substitutions, the final version provides boards two opportunities to make recommendations for vacancies, increases the monetary threshold to $1M and does not disband current boards, allowing current trustees to serve out their terms.
“The amendments changed the bill quite a lot,” Mary Beth Imes said. “It started out pretty harsh at first. I think allowing the board members to continue to stay until the end of their terms was a game-changer for a lot of us.”
Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he hopes people understand that SB 167 “is really a different bill than what’s been out there for the last 10-12 years.” He also noted, “The library board and I get along fine; we work together. In the last four years we’ve managed to get it going and started building the new library and I think things have settled down.”
Reed agreed that things are better now, “Our library board and staff currently has a good relationship with the (county judge-executive). So, it would not have a significant impact on CCPL, at this time. But we have not always had a good relationship with the fiscal court and it was not pleasant.”
“Surely out of four names, we’re going to find somebody we can live with,” Kenny Imes noted, “… The big thing I think is that it’s not a free-for-all appointment for the fiscal court. That’s what the Friends of the Library and library supporters need to understand, that we’re not just going to go out there and pick somebody to create an adverse atmosphere over there.”
“This isn’t about what Judge (Kenny) Imes may or may not do,” Hays-Adams wrote. “It’s clearly a much bigger long-term issue. What happens when future judge-executives are elected? What will they choose to do? That’s what is significant about this bill. Just because we have an excellent relationship now with the current judge-executive doesn’t mean that will continue in the future.”
Howell acknowledged that Reed and Hays-Adams are not the only ones who have had concerns. “A lot of people had a lot of thoughts and input on this. I think that, like a lot of other things, once this starts to work itself out, a lot of the concerns will be addressed. I don’t think it will really affect the way we do things too awful much here.”
