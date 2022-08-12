ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) encourages businesses in Kentucky to apply for working capital loans before the Sept. 12 deadline. The disaster loan program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes that occurred on Dec. 10-11, 2021. To date, SBA approved 508 disaster home and business loans totaling $53,514,900.

This disaster declaration covers the counties of Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Larue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Washington, Warren and Webster in Kentucky; Mississippi and New Madrid in Missouri; and Henry, Lake, Montgomery, Obion, Robertson, Stewart and Weakley in Tennessee.