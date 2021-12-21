MURRAY – The Murray Rotary Foundation for Families and Children has established a scholarship at Murray State University in honor of one of the local Rotary Club’s longest-serving members, Loretta Culver Jobs.
Jobs is a native of Murray, graduated from Murray High School in 1957 and enrolled at Murray State (then Murray State College), where she earned a bachelor of science degree in education in three years. Jobs is a “product of values” instilled by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ivy Culver, who encouraged her to put God first in her life, develop strong work ethics and wise financial management, and to pursue a quality education.
Loretta, a lifetime member of Murray’s First United Methodist Church, and Sindin R. Jobs were the first couple to be married in the sanctuary of the present church building. They reared two sons, Andy and Rick, both graduates of MHS and Murray State, who have with their wives each reared a son and daughter.
Jobs has distinguished herself with a career of full-time service to the real estate profession which began in a one-room office in downtown Murray. Jobs founded Loretta Jobs Realtors in 1977, the first female-owned real estate brokerage company in Murray. She chose to become Century 21 Loretta Jobs Realtors in 1978. After 32 years with Century 21, Jobs became the principal broker of Keller Williams Experience Realty in Murray and also in Paducah.
The most recent real estate venture began for Jobs when she acquired the franchise for Nexthome For You Realty. In 2022, she will have completed 50 continuous years in her real estate career in Murray. In fact, today the principal brokers of four of the larger real estate offices in Murray are agents who began their careers as Realtors with Loretta Jobs as their principal broker.
In 1986, Jobs designed (sketched on the back of an envelope her plans) and developed the shopping center University Square at 301 N. 12th St., where her offices have been located since Phase 1 of the three phases of this center were constructed.
Jobs has an extensive list of professional and benevolent accomplishments that rank third in her life: God first, family second and service to others and her profession third. Jobs considers her No. 1 accomplishment as a professional to be the fact that she has been a catalyst in paving the way in Murray and Calloway County for women to be accepted into the real estate profession. She said that commitment took lots of faith, courage and “stick-to-ed-ness” beyond any comprehension of today’s Realtors.
Jobs’ life has been a balancing act, but her faith that God would guide her through every day has never wavered. The week that she announced a new franchise for her agents and the week that the first packaging for Kids Against Hunger was scheduled, Loretta held a private meeting with her office staff by sharing that she had just been diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. She faced each day with steps of faith, courage, and hope that God’s grace would be sufficient. Through it all, she continued to manage her office, take extensive treatments, have surgery and be blessed that she became “cancer free.”
Those who knew about Jobs’ health struggles never heard her say, “I cannot do this!” She accepted this as an opportunity to serve and work and encourage others who needed hope in their lives too. She wrote a poem of encouragement, “Cancer Cannot,” which has been framed and hung in the waiting area of the MCCH Cancer Center. Following is a partial list of Loretta’s designations and accomplishments:
• Active member, First United Methodist Church
• Member, Rotary Club of Murray
• Graduate Realtors Institute (GRI) professional designation
• Accredited Buyer Representation (ABR)
• Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors, having held every office on the board
• Realtor of the Year, designated by her local peers
• Director of Kentucky Association of Realtors for two years
• Associate Realtor of the Year for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, selected by her peers, across the
state
• Served on 17 non-profit boards and entities
• Service Above Self within the Community of Murray and Calloway County and beyond
• Member of Murray Planning Commission
• Founding member of the YMCA, the Murray-Calloway chapter of Habitat for Humanity,
• Co-founder of Murray Kids Against Hunger (now known as Murray Kids Care for
Hunger)
• Charter member of Leadership Murray
• Charter member of Leadership Kentucky
• First female to serve as president of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce
• Murray Calloway County Hospital trustee
• Volunteer in the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room, as well as the Hospice House
