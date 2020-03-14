MURRAY — Thursday, both the Calloway County and Murray Independent school districts announced they would be closing their doors beginning Monday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Both districts discussed how students would continue to learn during the hiatus from face-to-face instruction. It was also discussed in both meetings how students who relied on school meals would continue to receive those meals during the school closures.
The closures came after considering recommendations from both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office, as well as recommendations from the Calloway County Health Department. Both boards acknowledged the difficult situations many parents would be placed in as a result of the closure of the districts for at least two weeks.
During the Calloway board meeting, the potential for the closure to extend as far as its spring break which was scheduled April 6–10, was discussed.
“That is something that we are going to have to continue to monitor closely,” said Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle during the Thursday meeting. “I don’t want to make any premature announcements regarding that week in between (when we are expected to return to classes and when spring break begins), it could be that the scare has lifted and we are able to return to school.
“I don’t foresee that happening; we are preparing to be out for a three-to-four-week period, I think that is what is going to be realistic. But we will monitor that day by day.”
Calloway board member Jeff Gordon asked if the days missed by the students would have to be made up.
“Tonight we approved an emergency request for non-traditional instructional days; if that waiver is granted — and we are in the planning process of implementing that for the first time in Calloway County School history — those days would not have to be made up,” Settle said.
Settle also needed approval Thursday night to utilize four bank days built into the school calendar to prepare faculty and staff to work with students from home. During her report, Calloway County Nutrition Services director Pat Lane discussed how the district was preparing to keep students fed during the time off.
“I have worked with my staff coming up with a plan in case of a closure,” Lane said. “We do have a plan in place, the managers and I have worked together and we have a menu already set. We still have some things to work out, but I think we are ready to go.”
Settle explained that some personnel, like custodians and cooks, would still be working on campus during the closure to help clean and disinfect the schools. Teachers, if technology allows, would be working from home with students utilizing the internet and other means of communication. Settle said some might also be helping to deliver meals to students during the closure.
“Bus drivers we plan to use, possibly to deliver food en route,” Settle said. “Instructional aides will be assisting our teachers, and we may have teachers assisting in delivering food to children. There are a lot of uncertainties right now because this is new territory for us.”
Gordon and other board members expressed how a weekend wasn’t much time for many parents to make arrangements for their kids being out of school.
“That concern was brought before the governor by all state superintendents during the conference call,” Settle said. “And I know that puts parents in a difficult situation.”
A similar discussion took place roughly 30 minutes later at the Carter Administration Building as the Murray Independent School District’s board met to discuss how the district would be tackling the two-week closure.
“(Instruction) would be online and through packets for students to make sure they are receiving services through the period of closure,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons Thursday night. “We are attempting to make sure we have food service in place with a grab-and-go type service and also some possible delivery sites throughout the community for our families to be able to be able to pick up those meals.”
Samons said teachers and administrators had been working very hard to come up with a plan and submit it to the Kentucky Department of Education. The board was told that the district will be working to make sure students have access to technology they may need, and for those students who do not have internet access in their homes, a means to reach the student would be obtained.
MISD announced Friday they would be offering breakfast and lunch to any students under the age of 18 in the district on any designated NTI day, regardless of whether they attend MISD or not. The grab-and-go breakfast and lunches can be picked up from Murray Middle School from 7-8 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People can fill out a form by March 15 at bit.ly/MISDntifood.
Beginning Monday, March 16 the Calloway County Schools Food Service Program will offer free meals to anyone 18 and younger that may be picked up at Calloway County Middle School between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
As directed by Governor Andy Beshear, the school will be practicing “social distancing” and food will be served in a drive-up/delivery style at the front entrance of Calloway County Middle School. The district is currently exploring other food service delivery methods, and will share that information as it develops. During the drive-up/pick delivery, any child in the vehicle between the ages of 3-18 may receive a meal.
