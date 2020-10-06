MURRAY – A male juvenile was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Monday morning after being involved in a collision with a school bus, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said deputies responded at approximately 7:40 a.m. Monday to the intersection of KY 121 and Airport Road for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. The preliminary investigation indicated a 17-year-old male from Almo was driving a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck and attempted to make a left turn from Airport Road onto KY 121. At the same time, Donna Knieriem was driving a bus for the Calloway County School District northbound on KY 121 approaching the intersection of Airport Road. For an unknown reason, the juvenile failed to yield the right-of-way to the oncoming bus and his vehicle was struck in the driver’s door area, Cash said. At the time of the collision, no students were present on the school bus.
Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service transported the juvenile driver of the truck to MCCH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries he received during the collision, Cash said.
