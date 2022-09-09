MURRAY – A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning on South 16th Street resulted in a school bus running off the road and a utility pole being replaced.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to an injury collision at the intersection of South 16th Street and Kirkwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Michael Morris, 53, of Murray, who said he had been driving eastbound in his Ford F-150 pickup truck on Kirkwood Drive and was crossing 16th Street. Morris said he did not see a school bus headed northbound on 16th Street because of sun glare.
Officers also spoke with William Odom, 55, of Buchanan, Tennessee. Odom said he was driving the bus northbound on 16th Street when he observed a vehicle pulling off of Kirkwood. Odom also stated that he was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision, and the bus struck Morris’s truck in the driver’s side door.
A passenger from the school bus was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, MPD said. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
A statement from Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said the involved vehicle was preschool bus number 0401. At the time of the accident, there were two employees – the bus driver and a bus monitor – and one student on board. He said parents were immediately notified and soon arrived at the scene.
“At the moment, there are no serious injuries to report,” Samons said in the news release. “The Murray Independent School District is thankful for our first responders, the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department and EMS for their quick response. We are also grateful for the efforts of the bus driver and monitor, for their professionalism and quick actions during the incident.”
Samons traveled to the scene as soon as he heard about the crash to make sure everyone was OK. He said that although no one appeared seriously injured, the bus monitor was transported to the hospital to be checked out of precaution.
“Thankfully, it looks like everyone is walking away from this,” Samons told the Ledger & Times at the scene. “Hats off to our bus driver. He kept things steady and kept it from being worse than it could have been.”
After colliding with the bus, the pickup truck struck a wooden utility pole on the northwest corner of 16th Street and Kirkwood Drive. A Murray Electric System crew responded and began digging around the pole, and it was quickly determined that it needed to be replaced.
“The pole is completely broken off, so we’re going to get a truck to reach up there and get ahold of it so it can’t fall,” said Ronnie Burkeen, Murray Electric’s operations superintendent, as the crew was getting started. “Because all (the utility lines are) still energized, we’re going to get it where it can’t fall and then we’ll dig a hole and set a new pole in and transfer it all over.”
The Ledger & Times also learned late Thursday evening about a two-vehicle collision involving a Calloway County School District bus that occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Poor Farm Road and Airport Road.
According to a message from CCSD to the bus riders’ parents, emergency officials and school personnel quickly arrived at the scene of the accident to assess the health of students and monitor the situation. There were no significant injuries. The bus was carrying students from North Elementary, Calloway County Middle School and Calloway County High School.
“We had an incident with a collision between a bus and a vehicle,” Superintendent Tres Settle said. “I was very pleased with the speed of our first responders in responding to the scene, assessing the situation. We had no significant injuries to children; some that were being checked were for bumps and bruises. We were able to get a message out fairly quickly to the parents of the children who were impacted on that route. We’re very fortunate that it was not worse than it was and blessed that everyone is OK.”
No further information was available prior to press time; more details will be forthcoming.
Although it is scary for any parent to find out their child has been in a bus accident, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes that children are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a bus instead of traveling by car. NHTSA calls school buses the most regulated vehicles on the road, and they are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries.
By design, school buses are highly visible. In addition to safety features, such as flashing red lights, cross-view mirrors and stop-sign arms, they also include protective seating, high crush standards and rollover protection features.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd called buses the safest form of motorized transportation on the planet.“There are more people killed riding donkeys every year than there are killed riding in school buses,” Todd said.
Buses also appear to be getting safer. According to data from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, there were 1,821 collisions involving a school bus in the state from 2017 to 2021, which resulted in 521 injuries and three fatalities. In the five years prior, there were 4,105 collisions, resulting in 1,411 injuries and 13 fatalities.
Todd said the marked decrease could be the result of bus manufacturers continuing to develop various safety features, but he also gave credit to bus drivers.
“School bus drivers are pretty conscientious; they’re very safety-minded,” he said. “Most of them really care about their kids and want them to get from school to home and home to school safely.”
Bus drivers are trained in student behavior management; they participate in pre-employment and random drug/alcohol testing; their driving records are frequently checked, and they are trained in safety, security and emergency medical procedures, according to NHTSA.
Todd said a bigger concern around school bus safety is the children waiting for the bus by the road.
“That’s one of the reasons that we ask everybody in the morning when children are out there waiting for their bus to slow down, take it easy and use extra caution because it only takes one or two seconds of inattention to get into trouble, and then that trouble leads to tragedy,” Todd said.
