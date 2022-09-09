MURRAY – A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning on South 16th Street resulted in a school bus running off the road and a utility pole being replaced.

According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to an injury collision at the intersection of South 16th Street and Kirkwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Michael Morris, 53, of Murray, who said he had been driving eastbound in his Ford F-150 pickup truck on Kirkwood Drive and was crossing 16th Street. Morris said he did not see a school bus headed northbound on 16th Street because of sun glare.