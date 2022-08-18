MURRAY – Team sports are often praised for teaching kids character and strong work ethic, but middle and high school principals say non-athletic student clubs and organizations also fill a similar role of giving kids a productive activity and motivation to strive for success.
Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith said the school has nearly 20 clubs, six of which have been added in the last few years. The newest ones include Educators Rising, Esports, Jazz Band, Unified Champion Schools and Volleyball Pep. Older clubs include Art Club, Beta Club, Chess Club, FFA (Future Farmers of America) FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America), Leadership Tomorrow, National Honor Society, Prom Committee, Robotics Team, SkillsUSA, Spanish Club, Student Council and the trap-shooting team, the CCHS Clay Crushers.
This is Smith’s first year as principal after spending the last few years as assistant principal, a job which involves disciplining students with behavioral issues. In the first week of the new academic year, he said he has tried to stress how important he thinks it is to get involved in some kind of school activity.
“I think virtually every day, I’ve said something to our kids about involvement because I spent five years in that office down the hallway dealing with discipline,” Smith said. “And the one thing that I’ve found is, by and large, a lot of the kids that I was dealing with on a consistent basis weren’t involved in anything.”
Smith recalled growing up in Terre Haute, Indiana, and being involved in sports and activities like Key Club, student council, band and others.
“Stuff like that got me out of bed in the morning,” he said. “I had great teachers; that’s why I became a teacher. I look back, and I’m Facebook friends with a lot of my former teachers that are still alive, from third grade all the way up to high school. Involvement is key, and clubs are a great way to do that because being a county school, we do have a lot of kids that live 30 minutes from here. Whether it’s a family decision or out of a lack of resources, it’s difficult for them to do after-school activities. They ride the bus home and they may not have somebody who can pick them up. It’s too far for us to try to get them (home) after school every day, and so clubs are a good outlet because a lot of them meet during the day.”
Smith said CCHS’s A/B block scheduling – which alternates classes from day-to-day – allows some time to be carved out each week for clubs to meet because each day includes a CCR (College and Career Ready) period. Formerly called “academic prep,” Smith said that time is used on A days for ACT or state test preparation, and B days can be used for club meetings, fire and earthquake drills and other housekeeping items so they don’t take time away from classes.
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis said the school’s clubs include Student Council, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Black History Club, Writing Club, a new book club called “Speak Up,” Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, FBLA, Leadership Tomorrow, Art Club, Spanish Club, Pep Club and GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance). Besides the book club, one of the other newest clubs is FFA, which he said was started two years ago and has grown in membership from around seven members to between 25 and 35 members under the leadership of advisor Brittany Forgey.
“What happens here is, I’ll have students come in to request, ‘Can we begin this club?’ I’ve had some people in the community ask about some club opportunities as well,” Jarvis said. “I always try to find a sponsor – someone in-house that will handle the operations for meetings and events, et cetera. Sometimes that’s hard because I don’t have a large faculty here. It’s stayed pretty much the same number, give or take a couple year-in year-out, but you’ve got to find an adult that will sponsor and hold meetings.
“But what’s really great about the Murray High clubs is that our sponsors are people that really, really get behind our clubs. I do have teachers who will sponsor multiple clubs (which make sure to meet at separate times and also often have student membership overlap). In order to make clubs accessible for everybody, we do a calendar for our clubs and all school events, and I communicate once a week to parents what’s on the calendar for this week. That involves club meetings, and our clubs will meet in the morning (before school) or the afternoon.”
Jarvis said on Wednesday that in an upcoming staff meeting, he was planning to discuss ways to promote participation in the clubs with students at the beginning of the school year. He thought it might be a good idea to have something like a “Club Expo” during lunch so club representatives could have an opportunity to set up tables in the cafeteria and showcase their clubs to prospective members.
High schools aren’t the only ones with active clubs, as both local middle schools boast a number of extracurricular activities. Murray Middle School Principal Bob Horne said activities had slowed down during the height of the pandemic, but clubs are now trying to get “cranked back up.” Some of the popular clubs include Academic Team, Sign Language Club, Chess Club, Future Problem Solving, Jazz Band and Student Council. One of the more recent creations was the “Joy Club,” whose members wrote and distributed notes of encouragement to fellow students and teachers, “trying to put smiles on peoples faces,” he said.
“Any time a student can feel connected to another group of students – and that also goes along with being connected with a teacher with a similar interest – I think that builds that bond and relationship between that student and home and school,” Horne said. “I’ve been doing this a few years, and repeatedly over the years, it’s clear that in many cases, extracurriculars, clubs, band, sports and all those things often have been the single factor to get kids to school. Because they want to be a part of these groups and organizations, it helps motivate them to do well academically so they can continue participating.”
Calloway County Middle School Principal Jodi Butler said the school is planning to have students elect class officers for the first time this year, and they will be part of a new student council. She said the school is also about to start a Lego League, and some of the school’s already active clubs include FBLA, Lakers for Christ, Academic Team, Speech Team, band and choir.
“I think the clubs give kids an opportunity to be involved in something that they are directly interested in,” Butler said. “Some of our clubs are during school, some are after school, and it’s just something that lets kids express their creativity and really be involved in something.”
