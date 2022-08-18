MURRAY – Team sports are often praised for teaching kids character and strong work ethic, but middle and high school principals say non-athletic student clubs and organizations also fill a similar role of giving kids a productive activity and motivation to strive for success.

Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith said the school has nearly 20 clubs, six of which have been added in the last few years. The newest ones include Educators Rising, Esports, Jazz Band, Unified Champion Schools and Volleyball Pep. Older clubs include Art Club, Beta Club, Chess Club, FFA (Future Farmers of America) FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America), Leadership Tomorrow, National Honor Society, Prom Committee, Robotics Team, SkillsUSA, Spanish Club, Student Council and the trap-shooting team, the CCHS Clay Crushers.