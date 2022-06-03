MURRAY – In the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school systems all around the country are re-evaluating their safety plans. Local school officials say they are continually in touch with the state and local law enforcement to keep their plans updated and protect the community’s children.
Josh McKeel, director of pupil personnel for the Calloway County School School District, said school officials must keep many details of the district’s safety procedures confidential so those plans can’t potentially used by someone intent on causing harm. He said, though, that the district’s No. 1 priority is to keep students safe, and teachers and administrators are constantly working toward that goal.
“We’re blessed to have the opportunity to educate the children in our charge, and one of the most important things we can do is keep each and every child safe,” McKeel said. “In order to do that, we have a very in-depth safety plan – not only district-wide, but also at each school – that we review and update and make changes to, annually at minimum. But as things need changing and review, we work with local law enforcement, we work with the schools and we work with Mr. Wilcox, the state school security marshal, to make sure our plans are as effective as they can be.”
According to the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, Ben Wilcox is the state school security marshal, which is an office created in 2019 after the passage of Senate Bill 1, the School Safety and Resiliency Act. The Kentucky Department of Education states on its kentuckyteacher.org website that this law also mandated that all Kentucky schools must meet certain safety standards, as outlined in a 66-point risk assessment tool. In addition to creating the marshal position and requiring each district to have a school safety coordinator, the legislation also required “assigning school resource officers (SROs) to each school, funding permitting, and established requirements on school building access, suicide prevention training, active shooter training, trauma-informed approaches to education, school counselors, student-involved trauma, terroristic threatening and creation of an anonymous threat reporting tool.” It is the job of the state school security marshal and 16 school security compliance investigators to conduct risk assessments of Kentucky schools and work with school administrators to comply with safety standards.
“The safe schools coordinators for each district work with (the safety marshal’s office) and, of course, work with our personnel to not only conduct those assessments, but also to use the data that we take from that in order to make any changes that are necessary or to continue doing what we’re doing that’s been working well,” McKeel said.
Both CCSD and Murray Independent School District also work closely with personnel at the Kentucky Center for School Safety at Murray State University to implement recommendations. McKeel added that teachers and staff are required to undergo one hour of active shooter training per year.
McKeel said CCSD is currently working with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office to meet the requirements of House Bill 63, which mandates having an SRO on every campus. That bill passed in the 2022 legislative session as a follow-up to the School Safety and Resiliency Act, which initially allowed districts to forego SROs if they did not have adequate funding. HB 63 stipulates that school districts assign SROs to each school by Aug. 1, 2022, and districts unable to meet funding or staffing requirements are expected to work with the state school security marshal to hire SROs on a per campus basis until each school has one assigned.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said that before the School Safety and Resiliency Act mandated it, the district already had an SRO at each school for several years, pre-dating his arrival in 2017.
“We’ve had a relationship with the City of Murray for some time, well before my tenure, that provides SROs at our respective school campuses,” Samons said. “That’s elementary, middle and high. The SRO program has been a vital part of our safe schools program since I’ve been here, and I would say that (was the case) before I got here as well.”
Samons said MISD staff and faculty also receive annual active shooter training, and a key part of the safety plan is to have a secure, single point of entry to school buildings for the general public. Officers also do regular buildings checks and are very familiar with their layout in case an emergency arises, Samons said.
“We have walkthroughs by local law enforcement, and as I stated earlier, we have a excellent working relationship with the Murray Police Department and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office,” Samons said. “To my understanding (there are also regular patrols of the campuses), and first responders do trainings throughout the year in our buildings (to prepare for) whenever there might be an emergency situation.”
Samons said that in addition to working with and following recommendations from the Kentucky Center for School Safety and the state school safety marshal and making constant “tweaks” to safety procedures, the district has made significant investments in technology and security cameras. Students also go through safety drills on a regular basis. While these drills can sometimes cause students to become nervous, they are necessary, and Samons said teachers and guidance counselors go out of their way to ensure that students feel safe and secure in the school environment.
“We’ve made a significant investment in expanding our guidance program, our school counselor program,” Samons said. “There’s now two in each facility, and we also have a full-time school psychologist. I feel like most of our students have a connection with at least one adult in our facilities they could go to with their concerns.”
